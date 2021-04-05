Watch technical experts walk through key capabilities and features.
Learn how SPSS Statistics helps with descriptive and predictive analysis of global pandemic data.
See a complete listing of features for the Base Subscription and its add-on options.
See a complete listing of traditional licensing options and features.
Get the most out of your statistical analysis with this learning guide.
Learn why spreadsheets may not be well suited for analysis and decision-making.
Review all of the products and functions within SPSS Statistics.
Identify the right customers easily and improve campaign results.
Analyze statistical data and interpret survey results from complex samples.
Learn about this new data visualization tool to enable visual inspection of the relationship across multiple variables.
See how to combine multiple file types into one. Write syntax, then create and edit output in the Workbook to interactively run data analysis.
Learn about enhancements to Power Analysis to create graphical representations of result.
Learn what’s new in IBM® SPSS® Statistics 29.
The free trial lasts for 30 days and begins immediately after you register. You are allowed to have a free trial only once per year (365 days).
The free trial includes all features and functionality of IBM® SPSS® Statistics Subscription. This includes the Base Edition plus all add-on capabilities.
The free trial begins immediately after you register. Download and install the software as soon as you register to be sure you have enough time to complete your evaluation.
The free trial supports 64-bit Microsoft Windows and Apple Macintosh operating systems. It is not hosted in the cloud.
Yes, the free trial always requires internet connectivity. The application will prompt you to enter your IBMid in order to access it. Your IBMid is the email and password you created when you signed up for the trial software.
IBM has a troubleshooting guide that describes the most common issues you might encounter when downloading, installing or using the SPSS Statistics free trial. Visit the troubleshooting guide to learn more.
Unlike our paid Subscription plans, the free trial does not come with technical support. Review our support forum where you can post your questions and get answers from the user community.
No, you do not need to download again or re-install the software. The software you downloaded for the trial will automatically become your subscription application. Use your IBMid to activate the software after making your Subscription purchase.
No, you do not need to download again or re-install the software. You will need to apply an authorization code to license the software. If you do not have that authorization code, visit the SPSS License Key Center (link resides outside ibm.com).