IBM Engineering Lifecycle Optimization
Extending the capabilities of IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management to further enhance and optimize your systems and software development environment
Aircraft engineer smiling and looking at a camera while holding a digital tablet and repairing and maintaining an airplane

What can Engineering Lifecycle Optimization do for you?

IBM® Engineering Lifecycle Optimization (ELO) products are extensions to the IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) portfolio. They make it easier to gather and analyze data from across the entire development environment for better decision-making, automate reporting to ensure the entire organization has the information needed to optimize development, define processes which can help your extended team adopt and follow best practices and interface with third-party tools to customize your development environment.
Benefits Better decisions

Visualize, analyze and empower action from engineering lifecycle data coming from various tools.

 Quality reporting

Build high-quality custom reports easily across the entire ELM portfolio of products and third-party products.

 Embrace best practices

Define and publish process descriptions to integrated best practices and aid in complying with standards such as ISO 26262, Automotive SPICE and CMMi.

 Leverage third-party tools

Extend your development environment by using open-standard-based integrated adapters to connect to third-party lifecycle tools.
Data transparency can impact your company’s success today and tomorrow See how a comprehensive engineering lifecycle management (ELM) solution can help your enterprise be more compliant and transparent. Try the EML guided tour
Features IBM Engineering Lifecycle Optimization - Engineering Insights

Engineering Insights helps you visualize, analyze and gain insights from your engineering data. Teams can improve their understanding of the relationships in complex lifecycle data and demonstrate compliance with regulatory and industry standards.

 Explore more IBM Engineering Lifecycle Optimization - Publishing

Publishing automates the generation of document-style reports across ELM and third-party tools for formal reviews, contractual obligations, regulatory oversight, or ad hoc use. Supports high-quality reports in formats such as PDF, HTML, Word, Excel or XSL.

 Explore more IBM Engineering Lifecycle Optimization - Method Composer

Method Composer is a flexible process management platform with authoring tool and process asset library to help you implement measured improvements across development processes. Method Composer lets you create, edit, manage and publish processes.

 Explore more IBM Engineering Integration Hub

Extend the IBM ELM solution with integrations to a number of third-party tools. Customize your environment and leverage your current lifecycle tool investment with products from Microsoft, Jama, GitHub, MicroFocus, and others.

 Explore more
Next steps 

Get started with a product tour or book a consultation with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from Engineering Lifecycle Management to help you scale, improve data transparency, achieve compliance and pursue automation.

 Take the product tour