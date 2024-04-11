What can Engineering Lifecycle Optimization do for you?
IBM® Engineering Lifecycle Optimization (ELO) products are extensions to the IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) portfolio. They make it easier to gather and analyze data from across the entire development environment for better decision-making, automate reporting to ensure the entire organization has the information needed to optimize development, define processes which can help your extended team adopt and follow best practices and interface with third-party tools to customize your development environment.
Visualize, analyze and empower action from engineering lifecycle data coming from various tools.
Build high-quality custom reports easily across the entire ELM portfolio of products and third-party products.
Define and publish process descriptions to integrated best practices and aid in complying with standards such as ISO 26262, Automotive SPICE and CMMi.
Extend your development environment by using open-standard-based integrated adapters to connect to third-party lifecycle tools.
Engineering Insights helps you visualize, analyze and gain insights from your engineering data. Teams can improve their understanding of the relationships in complex lifecycle data and demonstrate compliance with regulatory and industry standards.
Publishing automates the generation of document-style reports across ELM and third-party tools for formal reviews, contractual obligations, regulatory oversight, or ad hoc use. Supports high-quality reports in formats such as PDF, HTML, Word, Excel or XSL.
Method Composer is a flexible process management platform with authoring tool and process asset library to help you implement measured improvements across development processes. Method Composer lets you create, edit, manage and publish processes.
Extend the IBM ELM solution with integrations to a number of third-party tools. Customize your environment and leverage your current lifecycle tool investment with products from Microsoft, Jama, GitHub, MicroFocus, and others.