Access a library of best practices The included Practices Library has practices for both lean and agile software and systems development, covering everything from requirements definition through acceptance testing. It also has support for Scaled Agile Framework® (SAFe), and mappings to standards, including Automotive SPICE, ISO 26262, DODAF, DO178b/c, and IEC 62304.

Document and publish custom process content A well-documented process helps teams to adopt and follow best practices and is critical to complying with standards such ISO 26262, Automotive SPICE, and CMMi. The included library of best practices for systems and software engineering can be reused or tailored to compose custom processes for your organization, line of business, project or team.

Use web-based authoring for process creation In addition to the rich Eclipse client, the web-based authoring capabilities using the MEC project template included in IBM Engineering Requirements DOORS® Next provide a parallel development environment for easy and simplified process authoring. Method elements can be defined in a browser and then imported into the MEC Eclipse client for publishing.

Have process guidance available at your fingertips In-context guidance in plans and artifacts enable easy access to process documentation. Breakdown structures can be defined in Method Composer and exported to supplement plans in IBM Engineering Workflow Management and Microsoft® Project. Links from plan items take you directly to the applicable process description. Links to provide "in-context" guidance can also be added to other tools.

Manage versions and releases of your process Process libraries can be managed with virtually any file-based source code management system. However, Method Composer provides integrated support for Jazz source control, CVS and ClearCase, which helps simplify version management and enables contributors to work in parallel. Web-based authoring with DOORS Next provides additional features, such as rich-text difference highlighting.