IBM Cloud for Financial Services is a first-of-its-kind cloud program designed to help financial institutions (FI) modernize faster by mitigating risks and accelerating cloud adoption for even the most sensitive workloads. With security and controls built into the platform—not just offered as tools or DIY features—FIs can automate their security and compliance postures, making it easier for FIs and their digital supply chain partners to simplify risk management, demonstrate regulatory compliance and speed innovation.



Central to IBM Cloud for Financial Services is the IBM Cloud Framework for Financial Services, which provides a common set of automated, preconfigured controls that are applied across IBM Cloud services, third-party applications and financial-institution workloads. Created in collaboration with major FI experts, the controls are designed to align with industry standards and global regulatory bodies. The framework is frequently validated with advice from the IBM Financial Services Cloud Council and guidance from Promontory Financial Group®, an IBM company and a global leader in regulatory compliance consulting. The framework also aligns to industry standards such as the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) Cloud Control Matrix (CCM) (link resides outside ibm.com).