BaFin is the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority that regulates financial institutions in Germany. BaFin is responsible for maintaining the integrity and stability of German financial markets, and institutions doing business in Germany’s financial sector are required to comply with BaFin regulations.

BaFin has published cloud outsourcing guidance to help financial services firms assess and evaluate a cloud provider’s services—especially as they pertain to data security, privacy, user rights, and compliance with German law.