Home Cloud Compliance IBM Cloud BAFIN Germany compliance IBM Cloud® compliance: BaFin (Germany)
Illustration showing a person interacting with a computer interface, behind which are various documents and a miniature skyscraper
What is BaFin?

BaFin is the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority that regulates financial institutions in Germany. BaFin is responsible for maintaining the integrity and stability of German financial markets, and institutions doing business in Germany’s financial sector are required to comply with BaFin regulations.

BaFin has published cloud outsourcing guidance to help financial services firms assess and evaluate a cloud provider’s services—especially as they pertain to data security, privacy, user rights, and compliance with German law.
Take the next step

Questions about a compliance program? Need a protected compliance report? We can help.

See more compliance programs