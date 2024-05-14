In order to assure application performance across its on-premises environment, Rabobank first needed a comprehensive view of its entire environment. It needed to be able to understand the relationships between its applications and infrastructure so that it could see where resources needed to be redistributed.

By collecting data from Rabobank’s entire stack (application, infrastructure and network), the IBM® Turbonomic® hybrid cloud cost optimization solution helps Rabobank correlate data from various siloes into a single common data model. This holistic insight allows Rabobank to proactively prevent application delays and ensure that any resourcing changes implemented do not simply move the bottleneck to another layer. It also drives efficiency and consistency when it comes to capacity planning. Pre-built workflows enable the operational and financial implications of any configuration changes to be determined in minutes rather than days or weeks, reducing time to market and improving the accuracy of hardware investments.

Once their implementation was underway, Rabobank used Turbonomic to model hardware consolidation on Test and Production environments. Once executed on, this consolidation exercise translated to a 15%–23% hardware reduction, equivalent to 276 virtual CPUs (vCPUs). Hardware cost avoidance alone was in excess of EUR 4 million. Since Turbonomic proved so successful at consolidating workloads onto fewer machines without adversely affecting performance, the team implemented software license ring fencing using Turbonomic and VMware tags. This proved as financially beneficial as the hardware consolidation exercise, all without harming performance.