PaaS vs. iPaaS

PaaS solutions provide a comprehensive development environment where developers can design and deploy software applications for both internal and customer-facing use cases without needing to maintain underlying infrastructure. Instead, the PaaS provider manages servers, networks, storage and other programming-related IT components in the cloud, enabling enterprise programmers to focus solely on application development.

iPaaS, meanwhile, is an integration layer that enables different applications and systems to exchange data and functions across on-premises, hybrid and multicloud environments. iPaaS solutions often feature a unified control plane where teams can design and optimize workflows, automations and data exchanges. The solution also features API lifecycle management tools, governance and security controls and advanced data transformation capabilities.

Despite their differences, PaaS and iPaaS are both part of a growing shift toward cloud computing-based IT deployments. Traditionally, enterprises handled both integration orchestration and application development on-premises, with servers, data storage, operating systems and other components managed by the organization itself. But this approach can be resource-intensive and operationally complex, especially as organizations embrace microservices, serverless, edge, IoT and other modern IT frameworks.

To address this problem, businesses are increasingly turning to cloud-native, self-service solutions that support system-wide scalability and team agility, of which PaaS and iPaaS are two prominent examples. The market size for “as a service” platforms is expected to grow at a 27.8% compound annual growth rate through 2030, according to Grand View Research.

While PaaS and iPaaS have different primary purposes and capabilities, they share some overlapping features. PaaS platforms, for example, often feature built-in middleware (such as message queues, API gateways and workflow automation features), which can transform data across platform application runtimes, operating systems and other disparate development components.

However, while PaaS integration capabilities are tied specifically to the application development environment, iPaaS has a broader scope, facilitating integrations across the wider enterprise ecosystem, including databases, event sources and legacy systems.

Conversely, because iPaaS focuses on connecting disparate data sources, its built-in analytics, provisioning and security features are tied specifically to the integration plane and cannot replace PaaS’ developer-centric tool set.

To summarize, PaaS and iPaaS are not competing solutions: organizations often use them in conjunction, or combine them with traditional, on-premises systems. To better understand how they work together, let’s take a closer look at each solution in more detail.