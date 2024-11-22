Control plane vs. data plane

In computer networking, the term ‘plane’ describes a layer of network architecture where specific tasks that are related to network operations are performed. Planes are not actual physical components, but rather concepts that help developers and engineers understand how data traffic flows across a network. There are three kinds of networking planes:

The control plane manages network layout.

manages network layout. The data plane sends and receives data.

sends and receives data. The management plane configures and monitors devices that are connected over a network

Today, we’re going to look closely at the control and data planes and how they work together to increase network performance, efficiency and security.