AIaaS providers deliver AI models, tools and products through a cloud platform which users can access through the internet. AIaaS works according to the same cloud-based model as software as a service (SaaS), in which users access software applications without having to host everything locally. Google Workspace, Zoom and Slack are all examples of SaaS applications.

AIaaS providers cover the infrastructure investments required for AI workloads, such as data centers, specialized processors and the energy they require. They then recoup these costs through the payments from their customers. Users get on-demand AI capabilities that they can scale up or down as needed.

AIaaS solutions are typically offered with subscription or pay-as-you-go pricing, rather than a single upfront purchase. AIaaS platforms offer pretrained models that users can often customize to suit their unique needs. Users access these models through application programming interfaces (APIs) or software development kits (SDKs).