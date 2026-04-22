What is operations management?

Operations management (OM) is critical to many business processes that drive long-term success. At the executive level, OM is a primary factor for ongoing margin control, risk reduction and competitive advantage. Operations managers use strategic planning to create scalable processes that lead to consistent results, even in volatile conditions.

Enterprises with mature OM capabilities can absorb disruptions, implement dynamic resource allocation and maintain quality under stress, all while undergoing continuous improvement through data-driven decision-making.

Operations management is critical to these aspects: