What is operations management?

Operations management (OM) is the strategic design, orchestration and ongoing optimization of business operations to facilitate efficiency, resilience and scalability.
An operations manager determines how business strategies are implemented by establishing a set of measurable, repeatable day-to-day operations that align with high-level strategic goals.
As organizations scale and undergo digital transformations, OM helps meet objectives like margin expansion, service reliability and risk mitigation.
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Operations management (OM) is critical to many business processes that drive long-term success. At the executive level, OM is a primary factor for ongoing margin control, risk reduction and competitive advantage. Operations managers use strategic planning to create scalable processes that lead to consistent results, even in volatile conditions.
Enterprises with mature OM capabilities can absorb disruptions, implement dynamic resource allocation and maintain quality under stress, all while undergoing continuous improvement through data-driven decision-making.
Operations management is critical to these aspects:
By assessing current workflows and processes and devising new ones, operations management professionals maximize operational efficiency and lower operating costs.
Operations managers oversee multiple departments to streamline enterprise-wide processes, adopting a high-level view to eliminate bottlenecks and increase resource usage.
At scale, minor efficiency improvements can still lead to EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) gains, making OM a crucial factor for financial performance.
Operations managers continually improve production processes, project management and other business operations to make organizations more adaptive in changing market conditions.
Continued process improvement helps businesses respond quickly to disruptions and capitalize on temporary market opportunities that less agile competitors miss. Robust sourcing initiatives and supply chain logistics improvements can enable enterprises to withstand volatility, such as surging oil prices or raw materials shortages. Data-driven scenario planning exercises can uncover potential disruptions and give stakeholders ample time to develop counterstrategies.
Strong OM enables organizations to scale operations without an accompanying linear increase in costs.
A successful operations management plan based on strong problem-solving fundamentals will balance standardization with flexibility, preserving efficiency while also accounting for inconsistencies between markets. Forecasting powered by clear metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) provides the strategic insights needed for critical scalability-related decisions.
By standardizing and streamlining business processes, OM empowers organizations to maintain stronger quality standards and deliver greater consistency to customers.
Streamlined operations lead to more speed, higher quality and greater reliability—all of which affect customer retention, lifetime value and brand perception.
Operations management covers numerous business functions that affect organizational efficiency and reliability. The key components of operations management include:
Digital technologies are reshaping operations management (OM) from a reactive practice into a predictive and autonomous function. With an array of contemporary technologies at their disposal, operations managers can benefit from data-driven insights that allow them to make their organizations even more efficient, resilient and profitable.
These key technologies are shaping modern OM:
Artificial intelligence and machine learning bring the power of predictive analytics to OM.
Operations managers can use AI to forecast demand and facilitate predictive maintenance, which optimizes the lifespan of assets through continual condition monitoring. Operations managers also use AI to streamline workflows with intelligent automation.
Instrumenting physical assets with Internet of Things (IoT) sensors turns them into continuous data sources. Instead of having technicians manually check equipment on a regular cadence, IoT sensors provide real-time operational visibility for all connected assets.
This data can be used to build digital twins, enable predictive maintenance and operate automated smart buildings.
Robotic process automation (RPA) is a type of automation that uses software robots, or “bots,” to automate routine tasks previously done by humans. As a type of business process automation (BPA), RPA can boost efficiency and productivity because it allows human workers to focus on challenges more appropriate for their skills.
Likewise, physical automation through robotics can yield significant throughput improvements in the production process. Automation can help production managers maintain consistent quality and throughput by reducing variability.
Digital twins are virtual representations of real-world assets. Powered by real-time data flows from IoT sensors and other sources, digital twins continually update to reflect the actual condition of their physical counterparts. The digital twin maturity model provides a roadmap for developments in digital twin adoption and use.
OM professionals can use digital twins to run operations research simulations and conduct scenario modeling to discover how assets might perform under changing conditions. Digital twins also support spending decisions by allowing leaders to simulate the effects and predict return on investment (ROI) before committing.
Using cloud computing and edge computing in distributed operations can help increase scalability and mitigate latency.
While centralized cloud computing is scalable and supports data aggregation, edge deployments bring low-latency computing closer to physical operations.
Operations management (OM) can play a critical role in nearly any industry by informing cost structures, service delivery and risk exposure:
Operations managers must wrestle with organizational, structural and dynamic challenges that can impede performance, cost and risk. The challenges of operations management include:
Operations management frameworks can increase efficiency, reduce waste and boost productivity by redesigning their business practices. The purpose of an OM framework is to align day-to-day organizational activities across all business operations with long-term strategic goals.
Operations management methodologies include:
Operations management (OM) roles suit individuals with a blend of technical and interpersonal competencies, such as analytics and leadership skills. Leadership roles span business strategy and technology execution, requiring personnel to maintain familiarity with emerging digital developments.
The core OM skill set includes:
Professionals seeking a career in operations management often obtain a bachelor’s degree in business administration, business management, supply chain management or other similar fields. OM professionals can begin in entry-level positions like operations analyst, supply chain coordinator, production planner and logistics specialist.
A Master of Business Administration (MBA) in operations management can help professionals aspire to senior leadership positions, such as operations manager, director of operations or chief operating officer (COO).
The future of operations management (OM) strengthens its role as a core strategic, revenue-driving business function powered by data, AI and automation. OM guides organizations toward environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals through energy optimization, waste reduction and supply chain sustainability.
Closed-loop systems facilitate continuous improvement and stronger decision-making with ongoing AI-driven data analysis. Operations management professionals continue to explore the ways in which they can implement AI into their organizations in ways that benefit their workforces. Meanwhile, end-to-end process automation can take organizations closer to hyperautomation.
Operations management presents organizations with a roadmap toward a wide range of benefits. Enterprises can improve their own OM in accordance with these best practices:
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