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Business operations

What is operations management?

By Ivan Belcic , Ian Smalley
Published 22 April 2026

Operations management, defined

Operations management (OM) is the strategic design, orchestration and ongoing optimization of business operations to facilitate efficiency, resilience and scalability.

An operations manager determines how business strategies are implemented by establishing a set of measurable, repeatable day-to-day operations that align with high-level strategic goals.

As organizations scale and undergo digital transformations, OM helps meet objectives like margin expansion, service reliability and risk mitigation.

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Why operations management matters

Operations management (OM) is critical to many business processes that drive long-term success. At the executive level, OM is a primary factor for ongoing margin control, risk reduction and competitive advantage. Operations managers use strategic planning to create scalable processes that lead to consistent results, even in volatile conditions.

Enterprises with mature OM capabilities can absorb disruptions, implement dynamic resource allocation and maintain quality under stress, all while undergoing continuous improvement through data-driven decision-making.

Operations management is critical to these aspects:

  • Margin improvement and cost control
  • Operational resilience and agility
  • Scalable growth without proportional cost increases
  • Consistent, high-quality customer experiences

Margin improvement and cost control

By assessing current workflows and processes and devising new ones, operations management professionals maximize operational efficiency and lower operating costs.

Operations managers oversee multiple departments to streamline enterprise-wide processes, adopting a high-level view to eliminate bottlenecks and increase resource usage.

At scale, minor efficiency improvements can still lead to EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) gains, making OM a crucial factor for financial performance.

Operational resilience and agility

Operations managers continually improve production processes, project management and other business operations to make organizations more adaptive in changing market conditions.

Continued process improvement helps businesses respond quickly to disruptions and capitalize on temporary market opportunities that less agile competitors miss. Robust sourcing initiatives and supply chain logistics improvements can enable enterprises to withstand volatility, such as surging oil prices or raw materials shortages. Data-driven scenario planning exercises can uncover potential disruptions and give stakeholders ample time to develop counterstrategies.

Scalable growth without proportional cost increases

Strong OM enables organizations to scale operations without an accompanying linear increase in costs.

A successful operations management plan based on strong problem-solving fundamentals will balance standardization with flexibility, preserving efficiency while also accounting for inconsistencies between markets. Forecasting powered by clear metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) provides the strategic insights needed for critical scalability-related decisions.

Consistent, high-quality customer experiences

By standardizing and streamlining business processes, OM empowers organizations to maintain stronger quality standards and deliver greater consistency to customers.

Streamlined operations lead to more speed, higher quality and greater reliability—all of which affect customer retention, lifetime value and brand perception.

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Core functions of operations management

Operations management covers numerous business functions that affect organizational efficiency and reliability. The key components of operations management include:

  • Business process optimization: Operations management professionals design and optimize business processes to balance efficiency with costs. Business process reengineering (BPR), a foundational discipline within operations strategy, is the practice of evaluating and redesigning workflows to maximize effectiveness and eliminate inefficiencies.
  • Supply chain and inventory management: Strong inventory and supply chain management help organizations keep costs down and facilitate scalability. Operations managers help manufacturers oversee procurement, vendor relations, MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) supply, logistics and other supply chain functions to facilitate production planning. For inventory management, OM uses demand planning to reduce overstocking while avoiding stockouts.
  • Production and service delivery: Both manufacturers and service providers can benefit from operations management. In manufacturing, OM helps optimize production schedules and streamline product design and other processes. With service operations, OM enhances productivity and service quality to maintain customer expectations while mitigating fluctuating demand, capacity allocation and scheduling.
  • Quality management: OM in quality management tracks KPIs like defect rates and process variance to drive continuous improvement. Consistent quality control is essential for strong customer satisfaction KPIs and ongoing compliance with any relevant regulations.
  • Maintenance and asset management: Asset management helps organizations increase reliability through maximizing uptime. Operations managers use enterprise asset management (EAM) systems to extend asset lifespans through techniques like predictive maintenance. Computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS) centralize maintenance processes to streamline oversight. The benefits of CMMS and other asset management solutions include actionable insights into maintenance histories, prolonged asset lifespans and higher productivity. Operations managers use this data to reduce unplanned downtime.
  • Workforce and resource planning: The responsibilities of operations managers extend to both human resources and enterprise resource planning (ERP). The people who make up an organization play a significant role in its success, which is why leadership skills are among the core competencies of OM professionals. Workforce planning also relates to digital transformation initiatives such as automation adoption and talent redeployment. Operations managers must keep morale high while also overseeing labor allocation, skills development and capacity management. All three help ensure that company personnel are appropriately trained for their jobs and can perform effectively.

Key technologies shaping modern operations management

Digital technologies are reshaping operations management (OM) from a reactive practice into a predictive and autonomous function. With an array of contemporary technologies at their disposal, operations managers can benefit from data-driven insights that allow them to make their organizations even more efficient, resilient and profitable.

These key technologies are shaping modern OM:

  • Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)
  • Internet of Things (IoT)
  • Automation and robotics
  • Digital twins
  • Cloud and edge computing
Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)

Artificial intelligence and machine learning bring the power of predictive analytics to OM.

Operations managers can use AI to forecast demand and facilitate predictive maintenance, which optimizes the lifespan of assets through continual condition monitoring. Operations managers also use AI to streamline workflows with intelligent automation.
Internet of Things (IoT)

Instrumenting physical assets with Internet of Things (IoT) sensors turns them into continuous data sources. Instead of having technicians manually check equipment on a regular cadence, IoT sensors provide real-time operational visibility for all connected assets.

This data can be used to build digital twins, enable predictive maintenance and operate automated smart buildings.
Automation and robotics

Robotic process automation (RPA) is a type of automation that uses software robots, or “bots,” to automate routine tasks previously done by humans. As a type of business process automation (BPA), RPA can boost efficiency and productivity because it allows human workers to focus on challenges more appropriate for their skills.

Likewise, physical automation through robotics can yield significant throughput improvements in the production process. Automation can help production managers maintain consistent quality and throughput by reducing variability.
Digital twins

Digital twins are virtual representations of real-world assets. Powered by real-time data flows from IoT sensors and other sources, digital twins continually update to reflect the actual condition of their physical counterparts. The digital twin maturity model provides a roadmap for developments in digital twin adoption and use.

OM professionals can use digital twins to run operations research simulations and conduct scenario modeling to discover how assets might perform under changing conditions. Digital twins also support spending decisions by allowing leaders to simulate the effects and predict return on investment (ROI) before committing.
Cloud and edge computing

Using cloud computing and edge computing in distributed operations can help increase scalability and mitigate latency.

While centralized cloud computing is scalable and supports data aggregation, edge deployments bring low-latency computing closer to physical operations.

Operations management use cases

Operations management (OM) can play a critical role in nearly any industry by informing cost structures, service delivery and risk exposure:

  • Manufacturing: Operations managers can drive throughput improvements with production optimization and reduce costs through predictive maintenance.
  • Supply chain and logistics: Demand forecasting keeps inventory costs low, while route optimization makes logistical operations more efficient.
  • Healthcare: Operations managers can reduce wait times and optimize the flow of patients through a healthcare institution while maximizing resource allocation.
  • Facilities and asset management: Bringing AI into facilities management and asset management transforms them into operational strategies. Energy use and maintenance scheduling become efficiency-boosting initiatives.
  • Retail and consumer operations: As with supply chain management, OM helps retailers manage inventories to avoid both overstocks and stockouts. Meanwhile, omnichannel fulfillment platforms streamline operations and help boost customer satisfaction.

Challenges in operations management

Operations managers must wrestle with organizational, structural and dynamic challenges that can impede performance, cost and risk. The challenges of operations management include:

  • Data silos: Organizations must centralize and organize data to maximize its value. Data silos prevent operations managers from obtaining full visibility into the inner workings of their organizations, without which they will be unable to deliver the best results.
  • Legacy systems: Older systems are more difficult—and more expensive—to integrate. For example, turning an old building into a smart building is more complex than building a new smart building from scratch. The same principle applies to outdated computing and data storage systems.
  • Supply chain disruptions: One of an operations manager’s most important responsibilities is to create resilient chains of production that can withstand supply disruptions. When disruptions occur, OM helps businesses continue delivering for their customers.
  • Workforce shortages and skills gaps: A resilient organization can withstand workforce shortages and it can supply chain disruptions. Operations managers must successfully contend with shortfalls in labor while helping current employees upskill for more advanced tasks.
  • Scaling operations without increasing complexity: Operations management seeks to standardize business operations so they can be scaled with as little friction as possible. Scaling must preserve the simplicity of the streamlined operations while respecting the differences between new markets or industries. When scaling is poorly managed, it can introduce siloing while raising costs and limiting visibility.

Operations management frameworks

Operations management frameworks can increase efficiency, reduce waste and boost productivity by redesigning their business practices. The purpose of an OM framework is to align day-to-day organizational activities across all business operations with long-term strategic goals.

Operations management methodologies include:

  • Lean manufacturing: A customer-centric approach focused on maximizing value by eliminating waste, known as muda, from the production process.
  • Six Sigma: A data-driven methodology that improves a business process by virtually eliminating errors. Six Sigma subjects current processes to the DMAIC (define, measure, analyze, improve, control) evaluation scheme while applying DMADV (define, measure, analyze, design, verify) to new processes.
  • Lean Six Sigma: Lean Six Sigma is a combination of lean manufacturing and Six Sigma that aims to remove waste from organizational processes.
  • Total quality management (TQM): Total quality management (TQM) is a management methodology that drives continuous improvement and customer satisfaction through ongoing employee involvement.
  • Just-in-time (JIT): An inventory management framework based on receiving components and materials right when they are needed, reducing holdings and preventing overstocks.
  • Agile operations: Agile is an iterative approach to project management in which teams work in short bursts known as sprints, then evaluate progress and iterate on previous work. Agile originated in software development and is especially relevant in highly iterative fields with significant cross-functional collaboration.

Operations management careers and skills

Operations management (OM) roles suit individuals with a blend of technical and interpersonal competencies, such as analytics and leadership skills. Leadership roles span business strategy and technology execution, requiring personnel to maintain familiarity with emerging digital developments.

The core OM skill set includes:

  • Data analytics: Interpreting data to uncover potential opportunities for improvement.
  • Process optimization: Evaluating, refining and designing workflows with a focus on efficiency and scalability.
  • Decision-making: Considering cost, speed and quality when making critical operational choices.
  • Coordination: Communicating within an organization and with external partners to align toward business goals.
  • Leadership: Using management skills to create an accountability-based environment that supports continuous improvement, performance management and workforce engagement.
  • Information technology: Using enterprise software systems and platforms to facilitate data-driven decision-making, process automation and other related efforts.

Operations management and educational career paths

Professionals seeking a career in operations management often obtain a bachelor’s degree in business administration, business management, supply chain management or other similar fields. OM professionals can begin in entry-level positions like operations analyst, supply chain coordinator, production planner and logistics specialist.

A Master of Business Administration (MBA) in operations management can help professionals aspire to senior leadership positions, such as operations manager, director of operations or chief operating officer (COO).

The future of operations management

The future of operations management (OM) strengthens its role as a core strategic, revenue-driving business function powered by data, AI and automation. OM guides organizations toward environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals through energy optimization, waste reduction and supply chain sustainability.

Closed-loop systems facilitate continuous improvement and stronger decision-making with ongoing AI-driven data analysis. Operations management professionals continue to explore the ways in which they can implement AI into their organizations in ways that benefit their workforces. Meanwhile, end-to-end process automation can take organizations closer to hyperautomation.

How to improve operations management

Operations management presents organizations with a roadmap toward a wide range of benefits. Enterprises can improve their own OM in accordance with these best practices:

  • Assess operations maturity: Conduct a survey of current business operations to determine the degree of efficiency, waste and other critical metrics.
  • Centralize data: Implement a unified data architecture to end siloing, drive AI initiatives and enable real-time visibility.
  • Implement data analytics: Invest in a data analytics program, often one powered by AI solutions, that meets business goals and requirements.
  • Align operations with business strategy: Establish KPIs that reflect leadership priorities, such as revenue growth or margin improvement, then design an operational strategy that aligns with these goals.
  • Standardize flexibly: Streamline and standardize business processes while maintaining enough flexibility to account for different circumstances and changing environments.
Ivan Belcic

Staff writer

Ian Smalley

Staff Editor

IBM Think

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