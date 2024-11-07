Top customer service metrics you should be measuring

Customer service metrics are the units businesses use to track customer experience happiness levels and in turn, optimize an organizations customer support team and services.

Key performance indicators (KPIs) are metrics that can help evaluate support agent performance, the quality of customer interactions, and other important support processes, such as the user experience. These processes are key to a customer’s journey and the best path to addressing customer issues.

There are two types of customer service KPIs: operational metrics and organizational metrics. Both play an important role in understanding the full picture of a customer journey by measuring customer service performance in a holistic way.

Operational metrics: These are metrics that measure how efficient and effective a customer service team is handling its support processes and workflows. The metrics are based on quantitative analysis such as numbers and data. Things that might be measured include emails received, calls received, response rate, among others.

Organizational metrics: Unlike operational metrics, these metrics, also referred to as experience data, highlight the context for how customers actually experience the goods or services provided to them by the business. In other words, this is human feedback about how a customer feels about a business and where the gaps are between the company and what a customer is actually experiencing.