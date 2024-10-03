What is a customer effort score?

Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT), Net Promoter Score (NPS) and CES measure different aspects of customer experiences and use different rating scales for customer engagement.

CSAT relates to a specific product or service, where companies ask how satisfied customers are on a scale of either 1–3, 1–5, or 1–10. The CSAT metric does not provide a broader perspective on customers’ long-term relationship with the company, instead focused on a specific moment in time.

NPS measures customer loyalty by asking customers how likely they are to recommend a company or its products and services to friends of colleagues. An NPS score is more likely to understand overall customer happiness because companies with high NPS have customer advocates who are likely to provide positive word-of-mouth.

CES complements CSAT and NPS by identifying those who are satisfied with how the process is being completed. Like CSAT, CES takes a snapshot of the customer experience. Therefore, it sometimes will not give a full picture of the customers’ lifetime relationship with a brand. For example, a customer who has a recent bad experience might score a company low on CES even if they remain satisfied with the company on the whole.

Companies should measure and track all three, knowing what each one’s strengths and weaknesses. While all three scores produce value, each does something slightly different.

An organization should use CSAT if it wants to know how satisfied customers are at any given time.

An organization should use NPS if it wants to know how likely it is that customers become advocates.

An organization should use CES if it wants to know how customers are encountering a certain product or workstream.

All three of these metrics combine to provide a comprehensive picture of the company’s relationship to its customers.