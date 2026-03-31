What is AI in facilities management?

AI-driven facilities management uses complex machine learning algorithms to transform incoming data from building systems into actionable insights and automated processes.

Building systems and assets are outfitted with sensors that enable them to function as Internet of Things (IoT) data sources. In these smart buildings, real-time data from IoT sensors enables close monitoring of equipment and asset usage, status, occupancy and performance. AI models analyze sensor data to uncover patterns and trends that can be used to predict potential outages, optimize energy use and make other critical decisions.

In some deployments, edge AI enables data processing directly on sensors or local devices, reducing latency and improving resilience by allowing building systems to operate even when cloud connectivity is limited.

AI analytics platforms integrated with building management systems (BMS) help facilities teams make more informed operational decisions that lead to more efficient asset use, proactive maintenance scheduling and other operational tasks. When integrated with enterprise platforms like asset management systems, enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and analytics environments, facilities management insights can inform broader strategic decisions around multiple areas. These areas include investment, risk mitigation and long-term operational planning.