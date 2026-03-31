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Artificial Intelligence Asset management

What is AI in facilities management?

By Ivan Belcic , Ian Smalley
Published 31 March 2026

AI in facilities management, defined

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming facilities management (FM) from a reactive discipline into a predictive, data-driven operational strategy.

By analyzing real-time and historical data from building systems, AI enables facilities teams to automate routine workflows, anticipate equipment failures and continuously optimize building performance.

In modern smart buildings, machine learning (ML) technologies, such as including generative AI and advanced analytics, help organizations reduce downtime and improve energy efficiency. They also enhance visibility into asset usage, occupancy patterns and operational risks.

As a result, facilities management can become a strategic function that supports sustainability, productivity and long-term asset value. For enterprise leaders, this shift also improves operational resilience, enables more accurate capital planning and strengthens organization-wide visibility into physical infrastructure performance.

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How does AI work in facilities management?

AI-driven facilities management uses complex machine learning algorithms to transform incoming data from building systems into actionable insights and automated processes.

Building systems and assets are outfitted with sensors that enable them to function as Internet of Things (IoT) data sources. In these smart buildings, real-time data from IoT sensors enables close monitoring of equipment and asset usage, status, occupancy and performance. AI models analyze sensor data to uncover patterns and trends that can be used to predict potential outages, optimize energy use and make other critical decisions.

In some deployments, edge AI enables data processing directly on sensors or local devices, reducing latency and improving resilience by allowing building systems to operate even when cloud connectivity is limited.

AI analytics platforms integrated with building management systems (BMS) help facilities teams make more informed operational decisions that lead to more efficient asset use, proactive maintenance scheduling and other operational tasks. When integrated with enterprise platforms like asset management systems, enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and analytics environments, facilities management insights can inform broader strategic decisions around multiple areas. These areas include investment, risk mitigation and long-term operational planning.

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Use cases for AI in facilities management

Facilities teams can use AI systems across the entire spectrum of building operations. The key use cases for AI in FM include:

  • Energy management
  • Predictive maintenance
  • Workflow automation
  • Space utilization
  • Intelligent security
  • Digital twin facilities
  • Data-driven decision-making

Energy management

AI-powered building management systems (BMS) optimize building infrastructure based on real-time and historical data, such as occupancy patterns and environmental conditions. Building automation uses such systems to automate heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting and security for enhanced energy optimization.

For example, an AI-driven BMS in a smart building might use occupancy sensors, badge access data or computer vision to analyze camera feeds and identify times when building areas are empty. Then, the system can turn off the lighting and lower the temperature there to lower energy consumption and reduce energy costs, improving overall energy management.

Predictive maintenance

Predictive maintenance uses AI to analyze historical and real-time sensor data, identify equipment likely to fail and schedule maintenance before breakdowns occur.

Predictive maintenance and preventive maintenance are often confused. While predictive maintenance typically relies on AI and advanced analytics to forecast failures, preventive maintenance follows predefined schedules or usage thresholds.

Predictive maintenance schedules repairs when assets are most likely to experience outages, lowering maintenance costs by preventing redundant work. At the same time, because repairs occur ahead of predicted failures, predictive maintenance also helps limit downtime and mitigate outages.

Over time, predictive maintenance insights can help executives make more informed capital allocation decisions regarding asset repairs, upgrades and replacements.

Workflow automation

AI tools use natural language processing (NLP) to automate routine tasks (such as maintenance scheduling) and reduce inefficiencies. AI models automatically validate and prioritize incoming work orders, assigning jobs to technicians with the required training and equipment. AI-powered chatbots can respond to maintenance requests and escalate complex inquiries to human personnel.

Automating work order intake, prioritization and dispatch reduces response times while allowing dispatchers and technicians to focus on more demanding, higher-value tasks. Workflow automation and predictive maintenance are also two primary use cases for AI in field service management.

Space utilization

AI systems can process IoT sensor data to detect occupancy patterns and generate recommendations for layout optimization based on personnel behavior. Data-driven space allocation choices can make occupants more comfortable, improve movement patterns, lessen congestion within shared areas and reduce wasted space.

As workplace behaviors and needs change, AI systems can provide ongoing analysis and recommendations to maintain optimal space utilization.

Intelligent security

AI technology can strengthen both physical building security and IT cybersecurity monitoring. Many machine learning algorithms excel at pattern detection, enabling them to flag network anomalies that might indicate attempted cyberattacks.

Meanwhile, an AI-powered BMS can use video feeds and IoT sensor data to detect smoke, unauthorized personnel, unusual activity and other threats.

Digital twins in facilities management

A facility digital twin is a virtual copy of a real-world building. AI models use real-time data to update the digital twin so that it matches the conditions of its physical counterpart. Facility managers can use digital twins to optimize asset performance by simulating operations and making informed decisions based on generated outcomes.

At scale, digital twins can support portfolio-level optimization by helping organizations evaluate building performance across multiple sites and prioritize modernization initiatives.

Data-driven decision-making

AI models can quickly analyze massive sets of both historical and real-time data, then generate forecasts and reports through data visualization for facility stakeholders.

By presenting complex data in digestible formats, AI systems provide leaders with actionable insights that drive more data-driven and informed decision-making with strategic initiatives.

Benefits of AI in facilities management

AI can contribute to making facility operations more energy efficient, increase asset performance, limit equipment failures and lead to greater cost savings. Here are some of the benefits of AI in facilities management (FM):

  • Lower costs: Fewer inefficiencies mean lower operational costs. AI streamlines and automates building operations—workflow automation, preventive maintenance and other similar improvements. The resulting decreases in energy usage, redundant work and other benefits directly translate to greater cost savings.
  • Greater operational efficiency: Machine learning models use algorithms to analyze data and give actionable insights to facility managers and other leaders. Routine task automation and work order processing can lead to higher technician productivity. Meanwhile, smart building management systems automate HVAC, lighting and security to maximize efficient resource use.
  • Reduced downtime: Predictive and preventive maintenance are both more effective at mitigating disruptions than traditional reactive or planned repair approaches. Shifting to AI-driven predictive maintenance can lead to uptime gains of 10% to 20%.
  • Extended asset lifecycle: By reducing unnecessary wear and detecting early signs of degradation, AI-driven asset management strategies can extend the lifespan of building systems and equipment. Because assets are kept in good working condition, predictive maintenance preserves asset functionality while also reducing the likelihood of premature replacements.
  • Increased sustainability: By continuously optimizing building performance and resource consumption, AI-driven facility management strategies can help organizations meet sustainability goals. Smart buildings monitor occupancy patterns and outside environmental conditions to boost HVAC efficiency, lowering energy demands and reducing emissions. These capabilities can also support environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting by providing more accurate and auditable energy and emissions data.
  • Increased productivity: Automating HVAC system operations based on space utilization and occupancy patterns can help create a more comfortable workspace. Maintaining optimal air quality, temperature and humidity levels can lead to occupants feeling better able to focus on work.

Challenges of implementing AI in facilities management

Implementing AI in facilities management is often part of a broader digital transformation effort, where existing systems, data siloing, privacy concerns and employee resistance can all present challenges.

Overcoming these obstacles requires organizations to mitigate:

  • High initial investment: AI systems can be expensive to build. Older devices must be upgraded with IoT sensors or replaced with equipment with built-in sensors. Software can also present considerable up-front costs, either as a one-time purchase or as an ongoing SaaS subscription.
  • Uncertain ROI: Some of the benefits of AI-powered facility management fall under the banner of “soft return on investment (ROI)”—unquantifiable non-monetary benefits such as productivity or sustainability. However, these metrics are often invaluable for long-term success. It might be more difficult to present a case based on soft ROI metrics to financial stakeholders.
  • Data quality: AI systems rely on strong data for top performance. Without good data organization and integration, an AI-driven facility management system will struggle to deliver high ROI.
  • Data privacy: The more data that an organization gathers and holds, the bigger the target it presents for cyberattacks. Digital systems must be safeguarded against potential attacks through strong cybersecurity initiatives. Deploying edge AI directly on IoT devices can help close potential attack vectors.
  • Change management: Getting employees on board with AI initiatives can be a challenge all on its own. Organizations can recruit key employees to champion new initiatives and maintain positive morale as personnel adapt to new workflows. AI systems will not replace facility managers—organizations still need qualified personnel to manage their building management systems.

AI versus traditional facilities management

While AI-driven FM systems are based on a proactive, automated energy-efficient approach, traditional models rely on reactive or scheduled repairs and manual procedures.

Without IoT sensors driving predictive maintenance, technicians conduct maintenance when problems emerge or on fixed schedules and rely on paper logs and manual inspections. Similarly, without real-time occupancy data, HVAC systems run on preset timers regardless of actual space utilization.

Compared to an AI-led approach, traditional FM can lead to higher energy costs, more asset downtime and limited data visibility for less-informed decision-making. At an enterprise level, this limited visibility can make it harder to reach strategic business goals.

How to get started with AI in facilities management

Successfully implementing an AI FM system requires that organizations establish a clear, goal-based roadmap. The AI system itself is one of the final steps in the plan.

Best practices for getting started with AI in facilities management include preparing the technology stack, organizing data and creating clear guidelines for use:

  1. Technology preparation: When data and systems are fragmented across siloed systems, the AI solution will struggle to obtain the data it needs to make strong predictions. Organizations should identify all the software and hardware tools they plan to use, centralizing everything under a single platform for a unified source of truth. A computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) is one such example.
  2. Data processing: With data processing, data scientists must unify all the relevant data into organized datasets for the AI system. Data collection, data preparation, data integration and data analysis are all crucial stages of the data processing workflow.
  3. AI governance: Through AI governance, organizations must create clear standards, rules and guardrails for data privacy and AI use. AI governance policies help prevent bias while protecting personally identifiable information (PII) and other sensitive data.
  4. Stakeholder alignment: Executives and other leaders must all agree on the goals of the AI initiative. What is the expected ROI of AI? What problems is the AI initiative meant to fix? Getting key personnel on the same page will help ensure smooth implementation, easier change management and clear ROI measurement.

Authors

Ivan Belcic

Staff writer

Ian Smalley

Staff Editor

IBM Think

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