What is a work order?

A work order is a document that includes all the details of maintenance tasks and outlines a process for completing those tasks.
Work orders are the driving force behind any organization’s maintenance strategy. When a manager submits a maintenance request, the entity that receives the request creates a formal paper and/or digital document. That request includes all the details of maintenance tasks and outlines a process for completing the tasks. This document is called work order. Work orders may also include information about:
The primary purpose of a work order is to keep all parties within the maintenance operation abreast of the workflow. When used effectively, work orders help an organization efficiently organize, communicate, and track maintenance work within a department or organization.
An organization will likely need several types of work orders to run maintenance operations. Depending on the size of the organization and the industry it operates within, some types of work orders may be more prevalent than others. A plant that manufactures hazardous chemicals, for instance, will encounter far more safety work orders than, say, an apartment complex. However, it is important to understand the eight major types of work orders an organization will handle.
The work order management workflow describes how a work order moves through the maintenance process in a given organization, starting with maintenance task identification and wrapping up with post-completion analysis.
In the first phase of the lifecycle, a person or organization identifies the task the maintenance staff needs to complete. They will also identify whether the maintenance tasks qualify as planned maintenance. Wherein the jobs are easily identifiable ahead of time, or unplanned maintenance, where the scope and specifics of the job require an initial assessment.
Once maintenance issues are identified, a manager lays out the details in a work order request form and submit the form to the maintenance department for review and approval. Work requests can arise from any number of circumstances, from tenant requests to preventive maintenance audits.
The maintenance department (or maintenance team) is responsible for evaluating work requests once they are submitted. The department reviews the details of the work request to determine whether it can complete the work and then determines personnel and resource needs. If approved, the work order request is converted to a work order.
Once the maintenance team or supervisor approves the work request and allocates the materials, equipment and staff they need to complete the jobs, they create a work order. The work order includes all the necessary details of the job, as well as the company contact information and completion deadline. Maintenance should also decide how they prioritize the new work order within the overall workflow.
In this phase, the team/supervisor assigns the jobs to a qualified maintenance technician who will complete the checklist of tasks on the proposed timeline. If the organization uses computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) software, the job is automatically assigned to a technician.
Maintenance technicians are responsible for documenting and closing a work order once all tasks are completed. Technicians should detail the amount of time they spent on each task, any materials/equipment they used, images of their work, and any notes or observations about the job.A manager might not need to sign off on the completed work order and provide guidance about next steps.
Reviewing complete work orders can provide valuable insights about maintenance operations, so organizations should continually analyze them to identify opportunities for improvement in the work order process. Post-completion analysis also helps maintenance teams identify any tasks that they missed or need to revisit.
How an organization manages work orders depend on several factors, including size, industry, staffing and financial resources, facility upkeep requirements, and overall approach to asset management. Nonetheless, there are some best practices that help optimize the work order management process, regardless of the environment.
As an organization grows, it can become untenable to rely on paper work order systems or even spreadsheets to manage ever-evolving data needs. Larger organizations and those with more complex needs can invest in work order management software, like CMMSs or EAM systems.
In addition to basic work order creation and tracking, EAM systems and CMMSs use mobile apps and cloud-based technologies. These technologies help maintenance teams plan preventive maintenance, analyze completed jobs, visualize and report data, and optimize inventory management. Integrating a work order management system can help an organization:
A high-quality CMMS or EAM will plan, create, track, and organize service requests and work orders automatically, eliminating excessive task planning duties for maintenance managers and supervisors. Using a digital work order management system also allows the organization to store large amounts of data electronically, cutting down on expenses associated with paper storage.
With all your work order data living in a centralized location, everyone on the management team can track work orders as they move through the workflow. CMMS/EAM platforms with accompanying software for mobile devices push access a step farther, by using push notifications and allowing team members to view and edit tasks in real time.
Work order management software enables an organization to aggregate and display work order data according to its specific needs. Maintenance teams can build and view customizable reports, and visualize trend data that helps streamline asset management and forecast preventive maintenance.
