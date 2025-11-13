What are smart buildings?

Relying on advancements in Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, smart building platforms automate manual processes, optimize building performance, increase comfort and help reduce energy costs.

The term “smart building” first began to appear in the 2000s to describe how the rise of networked infrastructure (and later, the use of IoT devices) was impacting commercial building design.

Although these technologies still underpin today’s smart buildings, they have evolved to take on new capabilities that are primarily associated with machine learning (ML) algorithms. ML algorithms are sets of rules that allow AI systems to recognize patterns in training data and use those patterns to make accurate predictions on new data.

As networking, IoT, AI and machine learning (ML) technologies continue to evolve, demand for smart buildings that can use the latest advancements continues to grow. According to a recent report, the smart building’s global market is forecast to increase by USD 76.8 billion over the next 5 years. This increase means a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%.1