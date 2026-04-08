As a maturity assessment tool, the model enables enterprises to evaluate their use of digital twin technology to represent, monitor and optimize physical assets and systems. It is also a structured digital twin implementation roadmap that guides organizations from basic digital representations through dynamic models and toward predictive, interconnected and autonomous systems.

The stages of the model represent increasing levels of data integration, system complexity and analytical prowess. As enterprises progress through different levels of maturity, their digital twin models evolve from static visualizations to intelligent systems that can simulate outcomes, inform strategic decisions and act autonomously.

Many organizations formalize this progression by using internal frameworks or external benchmarks outlined in digital twin white papers focused on sustainability, asset lifecycle optimization and operational resilience. For enterprise leaders, digital twin maturity can engender improved operational resilience, more accurate capital planning and greater visibility into asset performance.