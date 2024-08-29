What Is Closed-Loop Integration?

Closed-loop integration is a method of creating and managing application programming interfaces (APIs) in which a company’s real-time and historical operational data is used to improve future integrations and refine existing ones.
Closed-loop integration generally requires an integration platform equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities. The AI gathers data from previous and current application integrations, analyzes that data and uses the results of the analysis to make informed recommendations for creating new integrations, optimizing existing integrations, testing APIs for maximum security and more. In this way, closed-loop integration grants enterprise teams increased operational visibility into the whole ecosystem of application integrations. As a result, teams can get integrations up and running in less time, and they can consistently adjust integrations to ensure continued optimal performance.
Closed-loop integration can be understood as a translation of the principles of closed-loop performance management (link resides outside ibm.com) to the realm of API management. In closed-loop performance management, organizational leaders continuously monitor an enterprise’s key performance indicators. The insights gleaned from this monitoring are used to update organizational plans and goals in real-time. Rather than making a plan, executing the plan and then assessing the outcomes, closed-loop performance management creates an ongoing, self-sustaining cycle of continuous performance improvement.
Closed-loop integration creates a similar self-sustaining cycle of continuous performance improvement for software integrations. Rather than creating integrations, putting them into action and revisiting them at a later date, teams can constantly feed operational data into AI and machine learning models. AI then uses this data to streamline new and existing integrations. Additionally, teams no longer must make each integration from scratch — the AI can draw upon data from previous integrations to guide the creation of new APIs that are efficient and secure.
Integration is at the core of enterprise automation efforts. Today, organizations rely on a range of disparate applications — both within and outside of the enterprise — to power their operations. Effectively automating workflows and user experiences within these vast ecosystems depends on getting all of these applications to seamlessly share data with one another.
For example, a simple lead processing workflow might require integrations between a customer relationship management (CRM) system, a marketing automation platform and multiple outreach channels like Slack and email clients. To facilitate the flow of lead data between these systems, a team must construct a series of APIs to ensure each application can talk with the others. If the team establishes and manages these APIs within an integration platform with closed-loop integration capabilities, the embedded AI could assist them in some of the following ways:
When enterprise digital transformations fail, it is often because the integrations between the applications powering these transformations are inefficient, cumbersome and unsecured. The closed-loop approach supports more effective integrations by using a company’s own operational data to continuously refine APIs and workflows. This enables the following:
As noted above, closed-loop integration is one of the core tenets of IBM’s cloud integration solutions. To execute successful digital transformations, enterprises need the ability to create efficient, reliable integrations between applications. Toward that end, IBM cloud integration solutions deliver integrations that are:
Learn more about IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration, a hybrid integration platform with an embedded AI that automates integrations based on your company’s specific operational data. This closed-loop approach provides flow and field-mapping recommendations, creates smarter API test cases and helps uncover inefficiencies in your current environment. IBM Cloud Pak for Integration creates seamless application connections across the entire technology ecosystem. It supports multiple integration styles, real-time event interactions, cloud-native architecture and shared foundational services — all with end-to-end enterprise-grade security and encryption in a single, unified experience.