What Is Closed-Loop Integration?

Closed-loop integration is a method of creating and managing application programming interfaces (APIs) in which a company’s real-time and historical operational data is used to improve future integrations and refine existing ones.

Closed-loop integration generally requires an integration platform equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities. The AI gathers data from previous and current application integrations, analyzes that data and uses the results of the analysis to make informed recommendations for creating new integrations, optimizing existing integrations, testing APIs for maximum security and more. In this way, closed-loop integration grants enterprise teams increased operational visibility into the whole ecosystem of application integrations. As a result, teams can get integrations up and running in less time, and they can consistently adjust integrations to ensure continued optimal performance.

Closed-loop integration can be understood as a translation of the principles of closed-loop performance management (link resides outside ibm.com) to the realm of API management. In closed-loop performance management, organizational leaders continuously monitor an enterprise’s key performance indicators. The insights gleaned from this monitoring are used to update organizational plans and goals in real-time. Rather than making a plan, executing the plan and then assessing the outcomes, closed-loop performance management creates an ongoing, self-sustaining cycle of continuous performance improvement.

Closed-loop integration creates a similar self-sustaining cycle of continuous performance improvement for software integrations. Rather than creating integrations, putting them into action and revisiting them at a later date, teams can constantly feed operational data into AI and machine learning models. AI then uses this data to streamline new and existing integrations. Additionally, teams no longer must make each integration from scratch — the AI can draw upon data from previous integrations to guide the creation of new APIs that are efficient and secure.