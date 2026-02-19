What is the MRO supply chain?

The MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) supply chain covers the sourcing, procurement and management of all the parts and equipment needed to keep industrial equipment running.
While raw materials are directly incorporated into the final product, MRO items support production processes. Many organizations classify MRO expense as indirect and treat it with less procurement rigor, creating opportunities for cost leakage, excess inventory and supplier sprawl.
The MRO supply chain includes the following:
Monitoring the success of repairs, including first-time fix rate, provides data that informs MRO processes. While maintenance execution occurs outside the supply chain, repair performance metrics directly influence MRO inventory planning and procurement strategy.
Here are some examples of MRO items that might be included in the supply chain process:
Think Newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
An optimized MRO supply chain is designed to enhance the production business through more equipment uptime, reduced inventory costs and fewer disruptions.
Effective MRO maximizes uptime by shifting businesses from a reactive MRO strategy to a proactive one. Data-driven predictive maintenance that uses real-time visibility from embedded Internet of Things (IoT) sensors enables teams to prevent potentially disruptive failures with regularly scheduled upkeep across the equipment lifecycle.
Meanwhile, a digital transformation to MRO software, such as a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS), introduces automation to improve maintenance workflows and efficiently manage work orders.
Inventory costs can quickly eat through the margins of any production-oriented business. MRO inventory optimization introduces cost savings through effective inventory and supply chain management.
A strong MRO supply strategy will maintain optimal inventory levels to reduce both overstocking and stockouts. Overstocking increases holding costs as unneeded items sit in storerooms, while stockouts generate rush fees and increase downtime while replacement parts are shipped. A right-sized inventory management program matches holdings to spares criticality and demand.
Meanwhile, strategic partnerships and strong vendor relationships reduce lead times and rush orders to keep MRO expenditure down.
Predictive maintenance and a strong inventory strategy both help organizations stay ahead of potential production disruptions and mitigate production shutdowns. Having the right parts and MRO materials on hand when disruptions occur means that maintenance teams can spring into action and minimize downtime on production lines.
Asset management and inventory management are both critical components of an MRO strategy geared toward maximum uptime and a stronger bottom line.
The following are examples of the challenges of building and maintaining an effective MRO supply chain:
Effective MRO supply chain management needs real-time visibility into repairs, inventory levels, pricing, personnel assignments and other data to maximize its benefits. Inventory stocks are best planned with accurate forecasting powered by real-time data.
Similarly, without sufficient data on repairs, MRO teams cannot track resource and personnel allocation to identify which equipment requires the most attention and time. Good and timely data is essential for smart MRO supply chain management, such as when introducing supply chain automation.
A chaotic and complex vendor network is more difficult to manage, with more purchase orders to track and more relationships to maintain. Consolidating to fewer vendors streamlines supplier management, reducing the administrative workload and giving organizations greater leverage over pricing during negotiations.
When employees, teams and departments can’t communicate smoothly and openly, information sharing becomes difficult. Miscommunications or delays in communications can lead to wasted inventory, redundant work and restocking delays.
In industries where technology advances quickly, obsolescence emerges as an MRO supply chain challenge. Newer technology is often more expensive than previous versions, which can force organizations to choose between rising MRO costs and maintenance delays.
Proper forecasting can help mitigate pricing surprises and plan for necessary equipment overhauls.
Failure to keep up with regulatory and legal requirements can grind operations to a halt. Any dip in compliance—Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requirements, environmental regulations and industry-specific standards like ISO—will negatively affect the MRO supply chain.
As technology advances, the need for qualified, trained technicians grows alongside it. Without enough sufficiently trained personnel, organizations will experience maintenance and repair delays—even if all the right parts are in stock and scheduling is impeccable.
Investing in ongoing training can keep technicians equipped with the expertise they need.
Organizations can streamline and strengthen their MRO supply chains by focusing on a few key things:
Centralizing data across an organization prevents siloing and makes it easier to assemble the large datasets needed for data-driven, real-time analysis that boosts supply chain visibility in the energy sector and other industries.
Artificial intelligence (AI) tools can automate data analysis and discover hidden patterns that can reveal opportunities for efficiency improvements, cost savings, predictive maintenance and procurement.
Better data usage directly supports improved inventory optimization through approaches including ABC analysis, just-in-time (JIT) ordering and AI implementation:
Inventory is divided into three categories based on annual consumption value (usage × cost):
A items: 10–20% of SKUs, 70–80% of inventory value
B items: 20–30% of SKUs, 15–25% of value
C items: 50–70% of SKUs, 5–10% of value
Category A items receive the strictest level of control, with categories B and C receiving proportionately less. The ABC approach can lead to better spares criticality analysis, lowering inventory costs and reducing stockout risk for critical items.
JIT ordering schedules procurement so that parts are received as needed. JIT is best suited for non-critical consumables rather than high-criticality spare parts where downtime risk outweighs holding costs.
A criticality-based strategy classifies parts according to the impact of failure, lead time and replacement cost.
High-criticality components that can halt production or create safety risks demand higher service levels and safety stock. Lower-criticality parts can be procured on a JIT basis or left to vendor-managed inventory.
AI-driven inventory management can lead to smoother, more efficient processes with the use of data analysis, machine learning and predictive analytics. Demand planning becomes more accurate, boosting both ABC analysis and JIT ordering.
Standardizing parts across equipment helps keep inventory SKUs to a minimum. Vendor consolidation also helps personnel streamline relationship management because they are dealing with a smaller number of vendors.
Strategic sourcing applies data-driven analytics to optimize purchasing for the greatest long-term value, instead of chasing the lowest price.
Predictive maintenance addresses potential equipment failures before they occur, while reactive maintenance waits until a problem happens before acting on it.
Organizations can use AI in predictive maintenance to optimize maintenance intervals based on condition data rather than fixed schedules.
Identify the best asset performance management (APM) software that fits your needs.
Learn how your organization can achieve significant value by using IBM Maximo to manage its fleet of assets.
Increase uptime, improve productivity, reduce maintenance costs and build more resilient operations with IBM's unified asset management solution.
Discover how Sund & Bælt uses IBM's Maximo software to monitor and manage its critical infrastructures.
Learn how VPI pushes forward on the path to net zero with IBM Maximo software.
Experience greater uptime and more efficient operations with a maintenance strategy that uses automation, mobility, IoT data and AI.
Transform your operations by using rich data and powerful AI technologies to integrate optimization processes and enable intelligent growth.
Use AI and data insights to optimize asset performance from start to finish.
Experience greater uptime and more efficient operations with a maintenance strategy that uses automation, mobility, IoT data and AI.