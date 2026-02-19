What is the MRO supply chain?

While raw materials are directly incorporated into the final product, MRO items support production processes. Many organizations classify MRO expense as indirect and treat it with less procurement rigor, creating opportunities for cost leakage, excess inventory and supplier sprawl.

The MRO supply chain includes the following:

Spare parts procurement: Outlining an MRO procurement strategy for the sourcing of spare parts from suitable providers.

MRO inventory management: Maintaining inventory levels for spare parts to prevent stockout, shortages and overstocking.

MRO service coordination: Scheduling and facilitating services (for example, equipment repairs) in a way that uses inventory efficiently and minimizes downtime.

Vendor relationship management: Strategic sourcing includes identifying the right MRO partners and maintaining good relationships with them throughout the procurement process to boost supply chain resiliency.

Monitoring the success of repairs, including first-time fix rate, provides data that informs MRO processes. While maintenance execution occurs outside the supply chain, repair performance metrics directly influence MRO inventory planning and procurement strategy.