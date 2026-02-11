What is first-time fix rate (FTFR)?

First-time fix rate (FTFR) is a field service management metric that measures the percentage of jobs completed during the first visit without requiring follow-up visits, supplementary parts or external support.
First-time fix rate reflects the preparedness and effectiveness of a service-oriented business and its technicians. An organization that optimizes for a high first-time fix rate can improve its reputation, increase customer retention, boost productivity and maintain greater employee morale.
FTFR is closely related to first contact resolution (FCR). While FTFR covers onsite service visits, FCR addresses remote support. It measures how often a contact center agent solves a customer issue on the first contact, such as a phone call, chat or email.
Organizations with integrated field service and contact center operations often track both metrics to understand end-to-end service effectiveness.
First-time fix rate (FTFR) is an important key performance indicator (KPI) because it increases both customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.
The optimal customer experience sees issues fixed quickly during the initial visit. When a technician is dispatched with the right parts and skills, they are far more likely to complete the job on the first attempt, minimizing downtime and disruption for the customer.
A higher level of customer satisfaction directly affects both customer retention and acquisition. Current customers are happier and will be less likely to churn. Meanwhile, because a high FTFR enhances the provider’s reputation, they can expect to see similar boosts in customer acquisition.
On the organizational side, repeat visits increase operational costs and block resources from other work orders—both of which negatively affect the bottom line. If the technician can solve the issue without the need for follow-ups, both they and the equipment they use will be available for other jobs instead.
Because FTFR affects both retention rate and profitability, it is one of the most important benchmarks for service and maintenance providers. FTFR is an operational multiplier that minimizes wasted time and streamlines resource allocation, enabling service providers to complete more jobs in less time and at lower cost.
As a reflection of training quality, parts availability, scheduling accuracy and documentation, FTFR functions as a composite indicator of service maturity.
Best-in-class service providers in mature or narrowly scoped service environments often report a high first-time fix rate (FTFR) of between 89% and 98%. The average FTFR hovers around 80%, meaning that one out of every five jobs cannot be completed in one site visit.
An oft-cited study by the Aberdeen Group found that a low FTFR of under 70% adversely affected customer retention, customer satisfaction, asset uptime and service-level agreement (SLA) compliance.
First-time fix rate (FTFR) is a simple calculation requiring two numbers:
From that information, divide first‑visit solutions by total jobs handled. Multiply that result by 100 to obtain the FTFR as a percentage.
([Total jobs completed on the first visit]/[Total jobs completed]) x 100 = FTFR
For example, imagine a field service organization that handled 200 service calls in the first quarter of the year. The team completed 160 of those jobs during the first visit. The FTFR calculation would look like this:
(160/200) x 100 = 80
160 divided by 200 gives the FTFR as a decimal of 0.8. Multiplying that result by 100 shows an FTFR of 80%—that’s average. This organization can now begin working toward a higher first-time fix rate to improve service, streamline operations and beat the competition.
An accurate FTFR assessment requires that organizations agree in three key areas:
A low first-time fix rate (FTFR) typically stems from issues such as:
A strong first-time fix rate (FTFR) is made possible when all aspects of the service provider’s operations are aligned toward empowering technicians to solve issues quickly and accurately.
The following actions can help organizations improve FTFR:
A comprehensive, ongoing training program empowers technicians to accurately diagnose and solve problems on the first visit.
Regular training should cover all aspects of a technician’s field service experience, from new equipment to advanced diagnostics and reporting tools.
Field staff and office personnel need clear communication for the best results. Inaccurate information and communication delays can lead to incomplete reporting, poor scheduling and inadequate planning—all of which can result in repeat visits for the same job.
Real-time digital communication platforms can centralize communications and keep everyone on the same page. Meanwhile, encouraging staff to provide regular feedback can pinpoint potential issues before they begin to cause problems.
Strong preparation minimizes the risk of downstream complications. For example, with poor scheduling, a technician might be sent to a site without sufficient time to complete the job before the site closes.
With better communication, data collection and analytics, dispatchers and other office personnel can more strongly position service teams to complete jobs on the first try.
A unified data strategy helps organizations manage and apply data to drive more effective decision-making. Digital data management systems centralize data collection and organization to keep all personnel on the same page.
With field service, effective use of data can help teams optimize processes such as scheduling and preparation to drive a higher FTFR.
Real-time inventory management solutions can help minimize instances in which technicians arrive onsite without access to the spare parts they need. Organizations can track which parts are used most often and restock in time to avoid supply gaps.
Inventory management is a common component in many advanced asset performance management and field service management platforms.
Enterprise asset management solutions can streamline operations to minimize inefficiencies. Organizations can apply generative AI within asset management platforms to analyze historical data and support predictive maintenance planning. Meanwhile, integrated sensors can detect potential outages before they occur to mitigate downtime.
Investing in workforce training for AI in field service gives teams access to tools such as integrated video walkthroughs, automated job prioritization and other efficiency-boosting solutions.
