What is first-time fix rate (FTFR)?

On the organizational side, repeat visits increase operational costs and block resources from other work orders—both of which negatively affect the bottom line. If the technician can solve the issue without the need for follow-ups, both they and the equipment they use will be available for other jobs instead.

Because FTFR affects both retention rate and profitability, it is one of the most important benchmarks for service and maintenance providers. FTFR is an operational multiplier that minimizes wasted time and streamlines resource allocation, enabling service providers to complete more jobs in less time and at lower cost.

As a reflection of training quality, parts availability, scheduling accuracy and documentation, FTFR functions as a composite indicator of service maturity.