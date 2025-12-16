Field service is hitting a breaking point. Customers expect faster response times and assets are aging. Technicians who know how things really work are retiring faster than companies can replace them. Recent studies confirm that the workforce challenge is real, accelerating and driven by several key factors.

First, organizations worldwide are finding it increasingly difficult to attract and hire qualified talent. Data from an industry report shows that about 74% of employers report trouble securing skilled workers, a figure that has more than doubled compared to a decade ago.

Furthermore, the workforce is aging. In many economies, experienced professionals are retiring at a rapid pace. A 2022 US Congressional Joint Economic Committee report revealed that nearly a quarter of the American workforce is 55 or older and this proportion is expected to rise steadily.

Finally, fewer young professionals are entering technical roles. According to Handshake, applications for technical positions among younger candidates dropped by nearly 50% between 2020–2022.

AI can’t magically create more technicians. But it can make every technician smarter, every schedule tighter and every truck roll count by connecting the dots between your asset data, workforce and real-time operations.

The real value of AI in field service isn’t just automating isolated tasks. It lies in linking maintenance, operations and execution, so that asset health, technician availability and real-time service conditions flow together. This unification unlocks a level of agility and foresight that traditional models can’t touch.