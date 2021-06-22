Understanding “Spares Criticality” in your MRO inventory

Which parts matter most?

If you’re responsible for maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies inventory, that’s a key question to ask and answer. Inventory is an investment, and that investment needs to be managed. But all parts aren’t equal. Some are critical to operations or employee safety. Others are “nice to have” but not urgent.

That’s why it’s crucial to have a defined methodology for spare parts coupled with thorough understanding of spares criticality to your operations. It’s the best way to deliver strong, reliable performance. And it’s also how you can determine the optimal stocking level.

Why criticality matters to MRO inventory

Trying to manually review and assign a “Spares Criticality” score to each individual item is nearly impossible given the tens or hundreds of thousands of items maintained in many MRO inventories. We’ve worked with many clients to assign asset and equipment criticality, and experience shows us that there are real benefits to allocating criticality to spare parts. This type of information:

Provides an accurate assessment of critical spares and the money invested in those parts

Delivers transparency and visibility to critical and non-critical spares inventory for the organization

Eliminates “out of stock” occurrences

Reduces time spent looking for and ordering parts

Reduces dormant/non-moving inventory

Accelerates disposal of obsolete materials

Improves stock allocation to improve space utilization

Optimizes inventory costs by balancing inventory to operational demand

The two graphs below represent an average profile for a company’s in-depth review of their inventory: