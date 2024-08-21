What is inventory optimization?

Inventory management is a broader term. It refers to the process of ordering, storing and using a company's inventory. The goal is to make sure that all raw materials, components and finished products are tracked and accounted for to limit losses, shortages and waste.

Inventory optimization is a component of inventory management. Where inventory management is about tracking and controlling inventory, inventory optimization is about strategic decisions that improve efficiency and profitability. It focuses on having the right amount of stock based on weighing the costs of carrying too much inventory against the potential lost sales that could result from having too little.

Both are necessary for effective supply chain management.