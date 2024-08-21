Home Think Topics Inventory optimization What is inventory optimization?
Published: 20 August 2024
Contributors: Amanda McGrath, Alexandra Jonker
What is inventory optimization?

Inventory optimization is a strategy that helps businesses maintain the right amount of goods to meet customer demand while minimizing costs and maximizing profitability.

Keeping enough inventory on hand can help businesses avoid stockouts—but holding too much inventory at one time can lead to additional expenses. Effective inventory optimization requires understanding customer demand patterns, supply chain dynamics and other factors that affect inventory levels.

Advanced technologies, data and efficient practices can streamline inventory management processes. This can enhance supply chain resilience and help companies gain a competitive edge.
Progressing supply chain resiliency
Inventory management vs. inventory optimization

Inventory management is a broader term. It refers to the process of ordering, storing and using a company's inventory. The goal is to make sure that all raw materials, components and finished products are tracked and accounted for to limit losses, shortages and waste.

Inventory optimization is a component of inventory management. Where inventory management is about tracking and controlling inventory, inventory optimization is about strategic decisions that improve efficiency and profitability. It focuses on having the right amount of stock based on weighing the costs of carrying too much inventory against the potential lost sales that could result from having too little.

Both are necessary for effective supply chain management.
Why is inventory optimization important?

Holding too much or too little stock can interfere with business activities and profitability. Inventory optimization is a way of addressing common inventory management challenges.

Challenges to inventory management include:

  • Demand volatility
  • Supply chain disruptions
  • Supply chain complexity
  • Product complexity
  • Seasonality
  • Changing business models
  • Changing customer demands

Demand volatility

 

Fluctuations in customer demand make forecasting difficult. Without enough inventory, a business may lose sales or end up with dissatisfied customers. With too much inventory, it faces high holding costs. The products may become obsolete or unusable—a major risk for perishable goods.

Supply chain disruptions


Sometimes suppliers are unable to deliver goods due to unforeseen circumstances such as natural disasters, labor strikes or other global events. If no contingency plan is in place, disruptions can lead to stockouts and prevent businesses from fulfilling orders.
 

Supply chain complexity


A supply chain may involve multiple suppliers, production facilities, warehouses and distribution centers. Its elements might be spread across different geographical locations. These networks are known as multi-echelon supply chains. Decisions made at one echelon can significantly affect others. The more complex the supply chain, the more challenges a business may face in predicting lead times, costs and reliability.
 

Product complexity


If a business offers a wide range of products with different variants, inventory needs become more challenging. Each product variant may have different lead times, suppliers and demand patterns, which complicates inventory management and demand forecasting.
 

Seasonality


Demand for a product can rise or fall at different times of the year, depending on holidays, weather or special events. Without careful planning, businesses can be underprepared—or end the season overloaded with unsold inventory.
 

Changing business models


Changing business models, driven by factors like e-commerce growth and direct-to-consumer sales, make inventory management more complex. For example, omnichannel retail requires businesses to balance stock across multiple sales channels and fulfillment locations.
 

Changing customer demands


Customers are seeking personalized products, greater variety and fast, on-time delivery. This means businesses need new approaches to forecasting, stock management and distribution networks.
 
Benefits of inventory optimization

Inventory optimization can reduce excess stock and help avoid stockouts. It may also improve cash flow and enhance overall business performance.

Overall, the benefits of inventory optimization include:

  • Reduced holding costs
  • Reduced chance of stockouts
  • Operational efficiency
  • Improved cash flow and profitability
  • Enhanced supply chain resilience
  • Customer satisfaction
  • Informed decision-making
  • Greater sustainability

Reduced holding costs


Accurately forecasting demand and maintaining optimal stock levels limit the expenses associated with excess inventory. Such costs include storage, insurance and potential losses if products are at risk of obsolescence.
 

Reduced chance of stockouts


Inventory optimization makes it more likely that products will be in stock when customers want them.
 

Operational efficiency


Inventory optimization helps streamline supply chain processes, which in turn reduces labor and handling costs. It might minimize the risk of rush orders or expedited shipping costs that might arise from poor inventory planning.
 

Improved cash flow and profitability


Optimized inventory levels free up working capital that can be invested in other areas of the business. By balancing inventory costs with service levels, businesses can maximize their bottom line.
 

Enhanced supply chain resilience


Inventory optimization reduces a businesses’ vulnerability when confronted with supply chain disruptions. By making sure there is a buffer stock to meet demand during unexpected events, the business can continue to fulfill its orders in challenging times.
 

Customer satisfaction


With fewer stockouts and delays, customers are more likely to get the products they want when they want them.
 

Informed decision-making


Data-driven inventory optimization provides insights that allow businesses to see their products, customers and operations in a more complete way.
 

Greater sustainability


Inventory optimization can improve sustainability efforts and might decrease a business’ environmental footprint. It reduces waste by helping businesses avoid overproduction and expedited shipping. It may also limit the space required for storage, leading to lower energy use.
 
How does inventory optimization work?

Inventory optimization solutions use data, analytics and advanced algorithms to determine the optimal inventory levels for each stock-keeping unit (SKU) across the supply chain.

It depends on accurate demand forecasting, or predicting the quantity of goods that customers will purchase in the future. These predictions are based on historical data, market trends, seasonality and other factors.

Businesses then determine the optimal amount of inventory to hold based on:

  • Lead time, or the time it takes to get the item from your supplier or manufacturer

  • Inbound processing time, or the amount of time required to process the item once it arrives to your facilities

  • Outbound processing time, which factors in the time and effort required to get the item ready to ship to the end customer

  • The cost of storing unsold goods

To ensure inventory replenishment, businesses determine a reorder point, or the specific time at which new stock should be ordered to prevent running out. They may also consider safety stock, which is extra inventory held as a buffer to account for variability in supply or demand. And inventory plans must be regularly reviewed and updated based on real-time data and changing market conditions.
Methods of inventory optimization

Several inventory optimization techniques and strategies are used for inventory management and inventory optimization:

  • ABC analysis
  • Economic order quantity (EOQ)
  • Just-in-time (JIT) inventory
  • Multi-echelon inventory optimization (MEIO)
  • Vendor-managed inventory (VMI)

ABC analysis


ABC analysis is a method of categorizing inventory items based on their value and importance.

A items are high-priority goods that need to be watched carefully due to their high value or fast turnover. B items are of moderate value and turnover rate. C items are low-value goods with slow turnover rates.

Use case: This inventory optimization approach is useful for businesses with large inventories because it helps them to focus resources on profit-generating A items.

 

Economic order quantity (EOQ)


EOQ is a model used to minimize total inventory costs. Ordering small numbers of items too frequently, or ordering too many items and having to store and hold them, can lead to high expenses. By calculating the EOQ, businesses can identify the most cost-effective number of items to order.

Use case: EOQ is most useful when businesses have predictable demand and constant lead times.
 

Just-in-time (JIT) inventory


This optimization process aims to keep in-process inventory and carrying costs as low as possible. Materials are ordered and received only when they are needed in the production process. This approach means businesses have fewer goods to store and, often, less waste. But it also requires accurate demand forecasting and reliable suppliers.

Use case: JIT is useful for businesses with limited storage space or those dealing with perishable goods.
 

Multi-echelon inventory optimization (MEIO)


As mentioned, multi-echelon supply chains can involve multiple entities spread across many locations. While some inventory optimization methods address each location separately, MEIO considers the connections between different echelons. MEIO practices can be used to gain a holistic view of the supply chain.

Use case: MEIO is particularly useful for businesses with complex, multi-tier supply chains where inventory decisions at one stage impact others.
 

Vendor-managed inventory (VMI)


With VMI, the supplier has access to the distributor's inventory data and is responsible for maintaining the inventory levels required by the customer. The supplier decides when to replenish and how much to ship, based on agreed-upon parameters. This approach can lead to more accurate inventory decisions as suppliers often have better forecasting capabilities and a broader view of market demand.

Use case: VMI is effective for businesses looking to reduce inventory management costs and improve supplier relationships.
 
How can technology help with inventory optimization?

Modern inventory management relies on technology, software and innovative tools, including:

  • Enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems
  • Inventory management software
  • Artificial intelligence (AI)
  • Internet of Things (IoT)
  • Cloud computing

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems
 

ERP systems connect many business processes into one complete system to streamline activities across an organization. When it comes to inventory optimization, ERP systems can provide real-time visibility into inventory levels, sales, orders and deliveries. They can automate routine tasks such as purchase orders, saving time and reducing human error.
 

Inventory management software


Inventory management software, often included within an ERP system, is specifically designed to track and manage inventory levels, orders, sales and deliveries. It can provide detailed reports on inventory turnover, product performance and other metrics. These inventory management systems help businesses identify trends, forecast demand establish pricing and optimize stock levels.
 

Artificial intelligence
 

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) can be used to find complex patterns in large datasets. The process can combine historical sales data, market trends, weather patterns and economic data to deliver more accurate insights. This allows businesses to anticipate changes in demand and adjust their inventory levels accordingly.
 

Internet of Things (IoT) devices


In inventory optimization, IoT devices like radio frequency identification (RFID) tags or smart shelves can help track inventory levels in real time. This can give managers and planners early warning of potential stockouts or overstock problems. It also provides greater supply chain transparency and efficiency.
 

Cloud computing
 

Cloud platforms offer scalable and accessible inventory optimization tools. They can improve real-time collaboration and data sharing across an organization and its supply chain. They are sometimes more affordable than on-premises tools, as they eliminate the need for large upfront investments in hardware and software.
 
Key metrics for inventory optimization

To measure the effectiveness of inventory optimization efforts, businesses typically track the following metrics: 

  • Inventory turnover ratio, or how quickly inventory is sold and replaced over a given period
  • Days of inventory on hand, or the average number of days it takes to sell through inventory
  • Carrying cost of inventory, or the total cost of holding stock, including storage, insurance and opportunity cost
  • Stockout rate, or the frequency of stockouts as a percentage of total orders
  • Fill rate, or the percentage of customer orders fulfilled from available inventory
  • Forecast accuracy, which compares demand forecasts to actual sales
How inventory optimization affects supply chain resilience

The COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions and other global events highlight the importance of informed supply chain planning. Inventory optimization helps build resilience by:

  • Allowing faster response to disruptions

  • Balancing risk and efficiency in inventory management

  • Improving visibility across the supply chain

  • Supporting better decision-making during unexpected events

With inventory optimization software, strategies and tools, businesses can better limit the impact on supply chain disruptions on their bottom line.
