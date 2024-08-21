What is inventory optimization?

Published: 20 August 2024
Contributors: Amanda McGrath, Alexandra Jonker
Inventory optimization is a strategy that helps businesses maintain the right amount of goods to meet customer demand while minimizing costs and maximizing profitability.
Keeping enough inventory on hand can help businesses avoid stockouts—but holding too much inventory at one time can lead to additional expenses. Effective inventory optimization requires understanding customer demand patterns, supply chain dynamics and other factors that affect inventory levels.
Advanced technologies, data and efficient practices can streamline inventory management processes. This can enhance supply chain resilience and help companies gain a competitive edge.
Inventory management is a broader term. It refers to the process of ordering, storing and using a company's inventory. The goal is to make sure that all raw materials, components and finished products are tracked and accounted for to limit losses, shortages and waste.
Inventory optimization is a component of inventory management. Where inventory management is about tracking and controlling inventory, inventory optimization is about strategic decisions that improve efficiency and profitability. It focuses on having the right amount of stock based on weighing the costs of carrying too much inventory against the potential lost sales that could result from having too little.
Both are necessary for effective supply chain management.
Holding too much or too little stock can interfere with business activities and profitability. Inventory optimization is a way of addressing common inventory management challenges.
Challenges to inventory management include:
Fluctuations in customer demand make forecasting difficult. Without enough inventory, a business may lose sales or end up with dissatisfied customers. With too much inventory, it faces high holding costs. The products may become obsolete or unusable—a major risk for perishable goods.
Sometimes suppliers are unable to deliver goods due to unforeseen circumstances such as natural disasters, labor strikes or other global events. If no contingency plan is in place, disruptions can lead to stockouts and prevent businesses from fulfilling orders.
A supply chain may involve multiple suppliers, production facilities, warehouses and distribution centers. Its elements might be spread across different geographical locations. These networks are known as multi-echelon supply chains. Decisions made at one echelon can significantly affect others. The more complex the supply chain, the more challenges a business may face in predicting lead times, costs and reliability.
If a business offers a wide range of products with different variants, inventory needs become more challenging. Each product variant may have different lead times, suppliers and demand patterns, which complicates inventory management and demand forecasting.
Demand for a product can rise or fall at different times of the year, depending on holidays, weather or special events. Without careful planning, businesses can be underprepared—or end the season overloaded with unsold inventory.
Changing business models, driven by factors like e-commerce growth and direct-to-consumer sales, make inventory management more complex. For example, omnichannel retail requires businesses to balance stock across multiple sales channels and fulfillment locations.
Customers are seeking personalized products, greater variety and fast, on-time delivery. This means businesses need new approaches to forecasting, stock management and distribution networks.
Inventory optimization can reduce excess stock and help avoid stockouts. It may also improve cash flow and enhance overall business performance.
Overall, the benefits of inventory optimization include:
Accurately forecasting demand and maintaining optimal stock levels limit the expenses associated with excess inventory. Such costs include storage, insurance and potential losses if products are at risk of obsolescence.
Inventory optimization makes it more likely that products will be in stock when customers want them.
Inventory optimization helps streamline supply chain processes, which in turn reduces labor and handling costs. It might minimize the risk of rush orders or expedited shipping costs that might arise from poor inventory planning.
Optimized inventory levels free up working capital that can be invested in other areas of the business. By balancing inventory costs with service levels, businesses can maximize their bottom line.
Inventory optimization reduces a businesses’ vulnerability when confronted with supply chain disruptions. By making sure there is a buffer stock to meet demand during unexpected events, the business can continue to fulfill its orders in challenging times.
With fewer stockouts and delays, customers are more likely to get the products they want when they want them.
Data-driven inventory optimization provides insights that allow businesses to see their products, customers and operations in a more complete way.
Inventory optimization can improve sustainability efforts and might decrease a business’ environmental footprint. It reduces waste by helping businesses avoid overproduction and expedited shipping. It may also limit the space required for storage, leading to lower energy use.
Inventory optimization solutions use data, analytics and advanced algorithms to determine the optimal inventory levels for each stock-keeping unit (SKU) across the supply chain.
It depends on accurate demand forecasting, or predicting the quantity of goods that customers will purchase in the future. These predictions are based on historical data, market trends, seasonality and other factors.
Businesses then determine the optimal amount of inventory to hold based on:
To ensure inventory replenishment, businesses determine a reorder point, or the specific time at which new stock should be ordered to prevent running out. They may also consider safety stock, which is extra inventory held as a buffer to account for variability in supply or demand. And inventory plans must be regularly reviewed and updated based on real-time data and changing market conditions.
Several inventory optimization techniques and strategies are used for inventory management and inventory optimization:
ABC analysis is a method of categorizing inventory items based on their value and importance.
A items are high-priority goods that need to be watched carefully due to their high value or fast turnover. B items are of moderate value and turnover rate. C items are low-value goods with slow turnover rates.
Use case: This inventory optimization approach is useful for businesses with large inventories because it helps them to focus resources on profit-generating A items.
EOQ is a model used to minimize total inventory costs. Ordering small numbers of items too frequently, or ordering too many items and having to store and hold them, can lead to high expenses. By calculating the EOQ, businesses can identify the most cost-effective number of items to order.
Use case: EOQ is most useful when businesses have predictable demand and constant lead times.
This optimization process aims to keep in-process inventory and carrying costs as low as possible. Materials are ordered and received only when they are needed in the production process. This approach means businesses have fewer goods to store and, often, less waste. But it also requires accurate demand forecasting and reliable suppliers.
Use case: JIT is useful for businesses with limited storage space or those dealing with perishable goods.
As mentioned, multi-echelon supply chains can involve multiple entities spread across many locations. While some inventory optimization methods address each location separately, MEIO considers the connections between different echelons. MEIO practices can be used to gain a holistic view of the supply chain.
Use case: MEIO is particularly useful for businesses with complex, multi-tier supply chains where inventory decisions at one stage impact others.
With VMI, the supplier has access to the distributor's inventory data and is responsible for maintaining the inventory levels required by the customer. The supplier decides when to replenish and how much to ship, based on agreed-upon parameters. This approach can lead to more accurate inventory decisions as suppliers often have better forecasting capabilities and a broader view of market demand.
Use case: VMI is effective for businesses looking to reduce inventory management costs and improve supplier relationships.
Modern inventory management relies on technology, software and innovative tools, including:
ERP systems connect many business processes into one complete system to streamline activities across an organization. When it comes to inventory optimization, ERP systems can provide real-time visibility into inventory levels, sales, orders and deliveries. They can automate routine tasks such as purchase orders, saving time and reducing human error.
Inventory management software, often included within an ERP system, is specifically designed to track and manage inventory levels, orders, sales and deliveries. It can provide detailed reports on inventory turnover, product performance and other metrics. These inventory management systems help businesses identify trends, forecast demand establish pricing and optimize stock levels.
Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) can be used to find complex patterns in large datasets. The process can combine historical sales data, market trends, weather patterns and economic data to deliver more accurate insights. This allows businesses to anticipate changes in demand and adjust their inventory levels accordingly.
In inventory optimization, IoT devices like radio frequency identification (RFID) tags or smart shelves can help track inventory levels in real time. This can give managers and planners early warning of potential stockouts or overstock problems. It also provides greater supply chain transparency and efficiency.
Cloud platforms offer scalable and accessible inventory optimization tools. They can improve real-time collaboration and data sharing across an organization and its supply chain. They are sometimes more affordable than on-premises tools, as they eliminate the need for large upfront investments in hardware and software.
To measure the effectiveness of inventory optimization efforts, businesses typically track the following metrics:
The COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions and other global events highlight the importance of informed supply chain planning. Inventory optimization helps build resilience by:
With inventory optimization software, strategies and tools, businesses can better limit the impact on supply chain disruptions on their bottom line.
Deliver the perfect order with an omnichannel order fulfillment solution built for sustainability. The IBM Sterling Order Management platform connects everything from real-time inventory management to curbside pickup.
Optimize business operations by tracking inventory in real time to enhance customer shopping experiences and prevent stockout and overselling.
Uncover a clearer, more accurate view of your inventory. Our cloud-based inventory platform can help businesses improve margins, increase service levels and minimize unplanned downtime.
Supply chain management (SCM) is the coordination of a business’ entire production flow, from sourcing raw materials to delivering a finished item.
Businesses can harness the power of artificial intelligence to reach better outcomes through careful planning and execution.
Companies are streamlining their supply chain operations to meet their business goals and build resiliency.
A supply chain control tower is traditionally defined as a connected, personalized dashboard of data, key business metrics and events across the supply chain.
See how the IBM Supply Chain Control Tower allows you to respond faster to changes, enable efficient collaboration and drive operational automation.
Supply chain optimization makes use of technology and resources like blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) to maximize efficiency and performance in a supply network.