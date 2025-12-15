Project management involves preparing for and executing business initiatives to achieve specific goals within defined constraints such as time, budget and scope. Effective project management is relevant to every industry, from small startups launching niche products to global corporations handling multi-million dollar infrastructure projects. Poorly managed projects can lead to wasted resources, missed deadlines or financial losses.

AI is changing the future of project management by enabling smarter planning and faster execution. AI introduces data-driven approaches to project workflows so project leaders can make better-informed choices.

Gartner research has predicted that by 2030, 80% of routine project management tasks would be handled by AI.1 In a sign of the speed at which AI is being adopted in the field, a study by the Association for Project Management found that 70% of project professionals said their organization used AI, up from 36% two years earlier.2 As the technology continues to advance, so too will the ways in which it can be applied.