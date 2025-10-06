What is agile project management?

Agile project management is an approach to individual initiatives, most often in product or software development, that relies on the agile principles of collaboration, iterative development, flexibility, adaptability and continuous improvement. The management of the objectives of the project—timelines, resources, goals, teams—is focused through the lens of agile, and can include any of several different frameworks, including scrum, Kanban and lean.

Agile project management, when grouped, can form a program which can also be managed with the principles of agile; programs grouped together can form a portfolio, like a nesting doll.

Agile, as an approach, arose in 2001 with the publication of the Agile Manifesto by a group of software engineers. The Agile Manifesto includes four key values and 12 principles. The key values are:

Individuals and interactions over processes and tools

Working software over comprehensive documentation

Customer collaboration over contract negotiation

Responding to change over following a plan

The preferred values do not require the abandonment of the nonpreferred. For example, agile philosophy does not forbid the use of a plan but instead places greater emphasis on responding to and preparing for inevitable change.

As its name suggests, agile project management is designed to operate in a world packed with frequently changing requirements. Instead of meticulously planning each step of a project before it begins, tasks are created quickly and regularly reviewed, discussed and changed in response to team or customer feedback.

It is assumed right at the start that plans and approaches will have to change, and that there will be no slavish adherence to initial planning. Individual team members are empowered to speak up, without as firm a hierarchy as in other approaches.