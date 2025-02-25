What is value stream management?

Flow metrics are used to uncover the inefficiencies, bottlenecks, areas for optimization and overall flow of value. These metrics enable teams to gauge the current state of value streams at each step in the development process, helping teams improve production and drive customer value and customer experience.

Flow velocity: Also known as throughput, flow velocity in VSM measures the amount of work completed during a specific period in a value stream.

Flow load: Flow load measures the volume of in-progress work within a value stream. The flow load helps determine how value streams are being used and if resources need to be provisioned or deprovisioned to work efficiently.

Flow time: Flow time measures the time from when work begins on a product or initiative to when it is released and begins to deliver value. It is an important metric when analyzing and evaluating the efficiency of workflows.

Flow efficiency: Flow efficiency measures the amount of active time (when a unit is actively worked on) versus the amount of time that teams are not actively working and are waiting for other work to be completed. Long waits for handoffs and low efficiency rates can be signs of wasted personnel time and bottlenecks that are slowing production.

Lead time: Lead time refers to the time that it takes to go from ideation to product delivery or the amount of time between the identification of a needed change or update and when that change is implemented. Long lead times slow production processes and make updating systems or starting new features inefficient.



Mean time to remediation (MTTR): MTTR is the amount of time that it takes to repair and recover from a service disruption or system error. Reducing MTTR and improving the responsiveness of internal systems help improve customer experience and reduce security risks.

Change failure rate (CFR): CFR measures how often updates cause errors or service disruptions. Understanding this rate helps teams evaluate the development process. If CFR rates are high, teams might need to implement stronger testing before code or updates are delivered to customers to reduce the number of errors.

Deployment frequency: Opposite CFR, deployment frequency measures the rate and speed of successful updates and new code delivery.