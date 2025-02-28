What is Agile program management?

Scrum is a framework for collaborative team project work. The name, though it seems like an acronym, actually comes from the sport of rugby, in which a scrum finds players locking arms together for a collaborative push into their opponents. It’s a sort of cavalry charge, without the horses.

In Agile, a scrum team includes three roles:

Project manager: This is the liaison between the scrum team and stakeholders, which could be users, customers or a parent company. The project manager is responsible for communicating external factors such as budget, staffing and feedback to the scrum team, while communicating the team’s progress to the stakeholders.





Scrum master: The scrum master is less a traditional "boss" than a teacher of the scrum method, a conductor, facilitating guidance, communication and problem solving. Scrum masters are not typically responsible for hiring and firing.





Developers or team members: This term can differ in cases where, for example, the scrum team is in an industry outside of software. Whether this role is called a developer, team member or staff member, this role has no hierarchy. Ideally the team is somewhere between three and nine members in size; larger groups tend to be trickier for a scrum master to guide. This can also include self-organizing teams, in which individuals decide exactly who and what the team needs to succeed without excessive planning from management.

Scrum has a few specific concepts that separate it from other team-based organizational models. The product backlog is a repository of all the tasks, ideas, requirements, deliverables and resources that the team might require during the scrum. It can (and really should) be constantly updated and monitored by the team to ensure its efficiency and completeness.

In a scrum, work is separated into sprints, typically lasting between one and four weeks. In the sprint, team members work to achieve a specific, deliverable goal. That goal might be a working model, a mockup, a prototype or even just one function or element of the finished product or solution.

During the sprint, team members meet once per day in a “daily scrum,” or a “stand-up.” These meetings are, according to the principles of scrum, to be extremely high level. No longer than 15 minutes in length, the daily scrum finds team members briefly announcing their progress and any blockers that are hindering their work, in as little detail as possible. Sometimes, certain team members might break off into a post-daily-scrum meeting to further discuss something announced in the daily scrum.

At the end of a sprint, the entire team—team members, scrum master and project manager—will meet to review and discuss what has been built. The project manager can convey any changes from stakeholders like users or the larger organization, and after discussion, the team can incorporate those changes into the next sprint.