Home

IT automation

Targetprocess

 Program management
Deliver increased value throughout your strategic portfolio
Start your free trial
People engaged in discussion in a conference room

 
Delivering value through innovation

Today’s organizations need full visibility into business context to continuously align work to strategy. They must also be capable of organizing large cross-functional teams that may span the globe and conduct program planning events across in-person, remote and hybrid situations. Also, they need to easily track the progress of execution to minimize risks and optimize value delivered.

Without a proper tool in place, program planners may struggle with maintaining visibility to key program elements such as business context, while organizational readiness can suffer due to lack of alignment. Effective program management helps ensure that the desired outcomes for multiple strategic, business and organizational objectives are achieved by aligning the work of cross-functional teams to a common strategic vision.

Program management can help you:

  • Achieve seamless unification of teams’ processes across the organization.
  • Enable more accurate reporting and faster decision-making with consolidation of data.
  • Improve cross-portfolio visibility to help reduce missed feature commitments. 
  • Increase customer satisfaction by delivering value. 

Traditional program management challenges

Challenge: Lack of visibility for business context

How to solve it: Align all work of cross-functional teams to a common strategic vision, driving desired outcomes for multiple strategic, business and organization objectives.  
Challenge: Difficulty digitizing outputs

How to solve it: Easily organize program planning events with digitized program boards critical for displaying milestones and risks. 
Challenge: Complications in collaboration

How to solve it: Adapt quickly to change with large cross-functional teams spanning the globe throughout program execution.

Realize the full benefits of agile programs with IBM® Targetprocess

  • Seamlessly set up program increment (PI) planning with connected backlogs for portfolio, product and teams.
  • Visualize key metrics and flow of value with Flow metrics in a customizable dashboard.
  • Execute confidently by easily tracking progress in real time, quickly identifying dependencies, and adapting to changes through the Program Board.
Learn more about IBM Targetprocess

Harness the power of Enterprise Agile Planning

Enterprise Agile Planning transforms how you create business value, whether you use waterfall, agile methodology or a hybrid of both.

 Get the ebook

Client spotlight

Proximus moves to a scaled agile framework

“We had to collect a lot of information from different tools and combine it. And it was very difficult. But with Targetprocess, the data is in one place and getting information is almost automatic. ”

Annelies Geusens
Strategy Manager in the Project Management Office

 Read the case study

Start your free trial

Ready to accelerate business agility? IBM Targetprocess helps you dynamically manage work, resources and portfolios while providing continuous alignment to business strategy. Start your free trial to see Targetprocess in action and learn how it can be customized for your business needs.