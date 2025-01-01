Home
IT automation
Targetprocess
Today’s organizations need full visibility into business context to continuously align work to strategy. They must also be capable of organizing large cross-functional teams that may span the globe and conduct program planning events across in-person, remote and hybrid situations. Also, they need to easily track the progress of execution to minimize risks and optimize value delivered.
Without a proper tool in place, program planners may struggle with maintaining visibility to key program elements such as business context, while organizational readiness can suffer due to lack of alignment. Effective program management helps ensure that the desired outcomes for multiple strategic, business and organizational objectives are achieved by aligning the work of cross-functional teams to a common strategic vision.
How to solve it: Align all work of cross-functional teams to a common strategic vision, driving desired outcomes for multiple strategic, business and organization objectives.
How to solve it: Easily organize program planning events with digitized program boards critical for displaying milestones and risks.
How to solve it: Adapt quickly to change with large cross-functional teams spanning the globe throughout program execution.
“We had to collect a lot of information from different tools and combine it. And it was very difficult. But with Targetprocess, the data is in one place and getting information is almost automatic. ”
Annelies Geusens
Strategy Manager in the Project Management Office
Ready to accelerate business agility? IBM Targetprocess helps you dynamically manage work, resources and portfolios while providing continuous alignment to business strategy. Start your free trial to see Targetprocess in action and learn how it can be customized for your business needs.