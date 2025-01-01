Today’s organizations need full visibility into business context to continuously align work to strategy. They must also be capable of organizing large cross-functional teams that may span the globe and conduct program planning events across in-person, remote and hybrid situations. Also, they need to easily track the progress of execution to minimize risks and optimize value delivered.

Without a proper tool in place, program planners may struggle with maintaining visibility to key program elements such as business context, while organizational readiness can suffer due to lack of alignment. Effective program management helps ensure that the desired outcomes for multiple strategic, business and organizational objectives are achieved by aligning the work of cross-functional teams to a common strategic vision.