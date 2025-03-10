What is a Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe)?

The roles and practices of SAFe are based on 10 core Lean-Agile principles:

Take an economic view

Apply systems thinking

Assume variability, preserve options

Build incrementally with fast, integrated learning cycles

Base milestones on objective evaluation of working systems

Make value flow without interruptions

Apply cadence, synchronize with cross-domain planning

Unlock the intrinsic motivation of knowledge workers

Decentralize decision-making

Organize around value

These principles underpin the SAFe framework, creating an integrated system to improve employee engagement, time-to-market, solution quality and team productivity. With this foundation, organizations can adjust their focus and practice as appropriate for their business or objective.

Take an economic view: To deliver the best products in the shortest amount of time, teams must understand the economics of building systems and make decisions with an economic context in mind. SAFe emphasizes the trade-offs between risk, cost of delay (CoD), manufacturing and operational and development costs. It promotes value-stream development that keeps approved budgets and guardrail constraints in view.

Apply systems thinking: Systems thinking is an approach to problem-solving that emphasizes taking a broad view of the connections and relationship between elements in a complex web rather than focusing on individual issues. In SAFe, systems thinking is applied both to the software or other products under development, and the enterprise that is building that software.

Assume variability, preserve options: Often, the process of software development forces development teams to pick an option and stick with it. In the SAFe framework, multiple different options are pursued simultaneously to find the best option, not just the first one chosen.

Build incrementally with fast, integrated learning cycles: By building solutions in short, iterative increments, organizations can gather and implement customer feedback more quickly, mitigate risk and apply early lessons to subsequent versions. This quick feedback loop enables developers to pivot to build the best possible product to meet customer needs.

Base milestones on objective evaluation of working systems: Stakeholders evaluate progress at objective milestones that are built into the process throughout the development lifecycle. These regular evaluations help ensure that investments are producing a financial and technical return.

Make value flow without interruptions: SAFe is a flow-based system and interruptions to value delivery must be swiftly identified and corrected.

Apply cadence, synchronize with cross-domain planning: Development cycles with a predictable cadence help teams find a rhythm and stay aligned amid uncertainty. Synchronizing those rhythms across all stakeholders helps keep teams aligned.

Unlock the intrinsic motivation of knowledge workers: It is better to motivate employees through autonomy, minimizing constraints and a creative environment than through individual incentive compensation, which can create damaging internal competition and prevent the cooperation this framework requires. SAFe maintains that such an approach yields better outcomes for individuals, customers and the enterprise.

Decentralize decision-making: To develop software quickly, developers can’t pause for approval on every choice they make. Decentralizing decision-making increases flow, reduces delays and creates more innovative solutions from the developers and engineers closest to the local knowledge.

Because some situations require centralized decision-making (global strategy decisions, for instance), a framework should be developed that helps stakeholders determine how to proceed. A well-communicated protocol prevents disruptions to value flow.

Organize around value: Instead of organizing around expertise and a corporate hierarchy, enterprises should organize around value to maintain the competitive advantage of speed: how fast can the organization meet market and customer needs with new solutions. SAFe emphasizes that this approach to organizing around value is the key to winning in the digital age.