Targetprocess
IBM® Targetprocess is built specifically to help midsize and large enterprises implement the Scaled Agile Framework across the entire organization and adopt lean-agile principles at scale. The platform is easily set up for any SAFe configuration you need—from Essential SAFe to Large Solution SAFe, to Portfolio SAFe and Full SAFe. Moreover, for companies undergoing an agile transformation, Targetprocess’ innovative Solutions Library helps you easily adopt SAFe 6.0 by enabling the configuration of the SAFe framework specific to your team’s needs. Whether you need to support both agile and traditional teams, at a small scale, or mature in your journey, Targetprocess helps your organization accelerate your digital transformation.
Full SAFe is built to maintain portfolios of large, complex solutions for large enterprises. IBM® Targetprocess delivers solutions that enhance value delivery to support the implementation of Full SAFe across enterprises of any size. Our built-in views, reports and dashboards provide a simple starting point no matter where your organization is in the SAFe Implementation Roadmap. IBM Targetprocess allows you to holistically and visually prioritize, follow and operate your work based on Scaled Agile values and principles—so you can quickly and continuously deliver value to your customers with the Full SAFe configuration.
The Portfolio level is where strategy is aligned with execution and solution development is organized around the flow of value through one or more value streams. Investment funding, agile operations and lean governance needed to deliver solutions are also provided at this level. Lean Portfolio Management, Epic Owners and Enterprise Architects work together to define, prioritize and align strategic themes and epics with the organization’s vision. Allocation of funds are facilitated by events such as Participatory Budgeting based on strategic priorities. Strategic intents are translated into actionable plans that can be executed by Agile Release Trains to help ensure the smooth flow of value.
IBM Targetprocess allows you to visually follow the flow of Portfolio Epics in real time from ideation to delivery. It links strategic initiatives to the teams doing the work and enables teams to view Portfolio reports, metrics and dashboards with a holistic work summary. The interactive drill-down views provide transparency into the status of work at any level.
Large Solution SAFe addresses the challenges enterprises face while building large-scale solutions that require more than one Agile Release Train (ART). Solution Trains synchronize the efforts of multiple ARTs and Suppliers, with Solution Train Engineers (STEs), Solution Management and Solution Architects working together to successfully deliver business solutions. This coordination is guided by defined visions and roadmaps, and by aligning the train with the organization’s strategic objectives.
IBM Targetprocess assists the STE’s goal of aligning people with work and guiding them toward the completion of the wider organization’s needs. The tool supports Solution Management’s goal to maintain the solution vision and roadmap, define work-items (capabilities and enablers), and guide the work through the solution Kanban.
Essential SAFe contains the minimal set of roles, events, and artifacts required for ARTs to function effectively and deliver value in a lean-agile manner. The Release Train Engineer (RTE) acts as the chief Scrum Master for the ART, overseeing events such as program increment (PI) Planning to align teams on goals and objectives. This synchronized cadence enables ARTs to achieve portfolio-level outcomes with precision, helping ensure speed and quality in their deliveries.
IBM Targetprocess offers functionality to manage and rank features using Weighted Shortest Job First (WSJF) to build a cross-team backlog. RTEs can plan and track dependencies across teams using shared views, eliminating the need for physical representations and accelerating process digitization. The reports and views in the SAFe tool provide invaluable insights for continuous improvement.
IBM Targetprocess is a Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) software that allows team members and stakeholders to see their own and other teams’ completed work in real time with full control over team-specific workflow states. Important metrics such as effort estimates, team velocity, work in progress (WIP) and cycle time are easily displayed to provide invaluable insights for continuous improvement. It supports Scrum, Kanban and many other combinations. A variety of optional team-level features provide the means for teams to implement their SAFe Scrum practices. It provides full support for functional and user acceptance testing (FT and UAT) along with related request or incident management.
Discover how IBM Targetprocess can help you swiftly configure and deploy SAFe 6.0 with one of the fastest times-to-value.
Ready to accelerate business agility? IBM Targetprocess helps you dynamically manage work, resources and portfolios while providing continuous alignment to business strategy. Start your free trial to see Targetprocess in action and learn how it can be customized for your business needs.