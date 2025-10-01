What is AI networking?

It is an important component in modern computer networking, enabling interconnected compute resources to communicate seamlessly, automating routine network management tasks, and facilitating optimized AI model training and inference. AI-driven strategies can help development teams overcome the limitations of traditional networking practices, which are often insufficient for the scale, complexity and sophistication of today’s IT environments.

Traditional networks rely on manual processes, static configurations and scheduled maintenance, which isn’t a problem for small networks with simple device interactions. But modern networks aren’t simple or small. They span diverse, dynamic global environments and hybrid cloud infrastructures with thousands of interconnected devices and dependencies. The average multicloud environment spans 12 different services and platforms.

Augmenting existing network infrastructure with AI and ML tools can help enterprises streamline network management practices, improve network intelligence and expand automation capabilities. AI networking solutions enable:

Intelligent traffic management

Self-driving network automation

Real-time anomaly and threat detection

Detailed root cause analysis (RCA)

Continuous, data-driven network optimization

Predictive analytics and adaptive learning

In some instances, AI-driven networks can even create self-healing mechanisms and workflows.

AI networking is integral to large-scale AI model deployment and for building highly autonomous, data-driven enterprise networks. It shifts the paradigm from static, human-managed networking to dynamic, self-driving IT infrastructures capable of supporting the immense demands of modern technologies (5G, Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, AI workloads and cloud-native services).

The result is smarter, faster, more resilient enterprise networks that help deliver frictionless experiences to end users.