Why IBM Network Intelligence?

Accelerate your shift to autonomy. Network Intelligence is designed to cut costs, boost scale and deliver real-time insights with agentic AI across multivendor and multidomain environments. 
Network-native AI

Provide telco and enterprise networks with a purpose-built solution that is trained on high-volume telemetry, not generic data.
Clear and confident

Understand why an action was taken. Build confidence with transparent AI decisions and safety guardrails.
Open and interoperable

Plug into your existing tools, data and across environments—on-prem, hybrid or cloud—with no vendor lock-in and no rip and replace.
Rapid time-to-value

Discover quick value with models pretrained on real network data and fast ecosystem integration.

Agentic AI for network lifecycle management

Whether you are modernizing infrastructure or fine-tuning performance
IBM Network Intelligence can aid at every stage: Day 0 Plan and design 

Intent-based design, vendor swap simulations, self-configuring architecture.

 Day 1 Build and validate

Resource reservation, feasibility checks, traffic prediction by digital twins.

 Day 2 Operate and optimize

Semantic-aware incident analysis and closed-loop automation.

Intelligent architecture for today’s networks

Intelligent capabilities aren’t theoretical—they're built in, available from day one and evolve with your network. With explainable AI, adaptive automation and a future-ready design, IBM Network Intelligence is engineered to scale with complexity while reducing risk, effort and cost.
IBM Network Intelligence Data Pipeline UI dashboard
Unified ingestion of real-time and historical data
  • Provides scalable ingestion of real-time and historical data
  • Supports MELT (metrics, events, logs, traces) and vendor-independent connectors
  • Ingest documents like MOPs (methods of procedures), configuration guides and knowledge base content
IBM Network Intelligence AI Pipeline UI dashboard
Detection and trend analysis engine
  • Domain-trained time series foundation models
  • Predictive insights and trend analysis on telemetry data
  • Network-native models built for real-time processing
IBM Network Intelligence Semantic network UI dashboard
Enriched insights by using graphs and ontologies
  • Knowledge graphs connect devices, events and services
  • Domain-specific ontologies power deeper insights and context-aware reasoning
  • Semantic context accelerates triage and automates decision-making
IBM Network Intelligence Agentic Framework UI dashboard
AI agents orchestrate resolution with the option for human input
  • Agentic AI creates multiple hypotheses to identify the problem and root causes
  • Agentic AI creates a remediation plan that can be executed with humans-in-the-loop or autonomously
  • Function calling enables seamless tool and API integration
Built to deliver Fewer false positives

Filter noise with semantic understanding allowing only actionable, high-confidence insights to make it through.

 Better MTBI and MTTR

Experience fewer repeat incidents, resolve issues faster through efficient root cause analysis and reduce overall operational drag.

 Safer AI

Trust is engineered into every interaction—through guardian models, blast radius controls and optional human validation.

 Automation to autonomy

Go beyond rule-based actions. Our AI agents detect anomalies, generate remediation plans and probable root causes.

 Boost experience

Catch what instrumentation misses, including silent degradations or missed signals—before they impact users.

 Scale without scaling costs

Grow your network, not your headcount. Meet performance demands with intelligent automation and agent-driven workflows. 
Take the next step

This is AI that understands your network—and acts on it. IBM Network Intelligence delivers adaptive, explainable and scalable AI—designed to make your network not just resilient, but intelligent. Ready to move from reactive to proactive? From automation to autonomy?