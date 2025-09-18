What is an AI gateway?

Whether AI services are proprietary tools built in-house or deployed as third-party models accessed through the cloud, gateways provide a unified, lightweight layer that connects applications and AI models and enforces governance and security policies consistently across all AI tools in the ecosystem.

While traditional application programming interfaces (API) gateways enable data exchange between clients and backend services, AI gateways are engineered to address the unique challenges of AI workloads. They extend the capabilities of standard API gateways to include multi-model access and integration, intelligent AI workload routing, dynamic load balancing, token consumption tracking and rate limiting, security policy enforcement and more.

Enterprise AI workloads can, for example, require sophisticated AI infrastructures capable of supporting massive computational loads, especially for deep learning and large model training. Existing enterprise systems can struggle to provide the high bandwidth and low-latency access businesses need to manage production-scale AI models.

AI gateways help development teams more easily manage complex AI-driven architectures. They provide a unified entry point for all AI model interactions, using AI-based APIs to orchestrate the flow of data, instructions and policies between applications and AI systems. This feature enables teams to control how different models and AI workflows are used and accessed from a single pane of glass, instead of relying on a separate interface for each model.

As such, AI gateways can help streamline access to AI model ecosystems. They help reduce the friction that can accompany model integration, and create a centralized governance structure for enterprise-scale AI adoption.