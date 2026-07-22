Reduce hardware, storage and maintenance costs by archiving or retiring historical data
Archiving capabilities to achieve business results
IBM Optim™ Archive is a scalable solution that can help your organization manage and support database archiving strategies. Control growing data volumes and associated storage costs while improving application performance and minimizing risks associated with data retention and compliance.
Key features
Management tools help you consolidate or retire legacy and redundant applications. Archiving expedites application upgrades by reducing the amount of data to be migrated.
Optim Archive lets you apply business policies that govern data retention, access and disposal. With a retention policy, you can confidently delete archived data when retention needs expire.
By applying advanced archiving capabilities for structured data, Optim Archive provides better data control and helps reduce hardware storage and maintenance costs.
Levels for each class or temperature of data so you can consistently achieve application and data warehouse performance targets. Set appropriate service levels for current (hot) data, reporting (warm) data and historical (cold) data.
Independent access helps eliminate the need to maintain originating applications or versions. It also lets users view, query and report on data in archives using industry-standard methods and reporting tools.
Optim archive produces reports from archive, delete, and restore processes that show detailed information about database connections, access, data throughput, index usage and other relevant statistics.