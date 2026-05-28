Open source software powers modern enterprise systems, from cloud infrastructure to AI applications. But as adoption has grown, so has risk.

Project Lightwell extends Red Hat’s proven model of enterprise open source maintenance beyond its traditional product footprint. Historically, Red Hat has delivered lifecycle management, validation, and patching for components within platforms like Red Hat Enterprise Linux and OpenShift. Project Lightwell expands this model to the broader application ecosystem, including independent libraries, language toolchains, and AI frameworks.

By combining agentic security methods with 20,000 dedicated engineers, Project Lightwell establishes a new model to identify, validate and remediate vulnerabilities in open source software.