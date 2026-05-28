Secure your open source supply chain with AI-driven remediation and enterprise-grade patching.
Open source software powers modern enterprise systems, from cloud infrastructure to AI applications. But as adoption has grown, so has risk.
Project Lightwell extends Red Hat’s proven model of enterprise open source maintenance beyond its traditional product footprint. Historically, Red Hat has delivered lifecycle management, validation, and patching for components within platforms like Red Hat Enterprise Linux and OpenShift. Project Lightwell expands this model to the broader application ecosystem, including independent libraries, language toolchains, and AI frameworks.
By combining agentic security methods with 20,000 dedicated engineers, Project Lightwell establishes a new model to identify, validate and remediate vulnerabilities in open source software.
Modern applications depend on deep, interconnected open source supply chains. Most enterprises cannot keep up with the volume, complexity, and speed of risk. AI-driven vulnerability discovery is accelerating both the volume and speed of CVE creation, compounding an already unsustainable remediation gap.
Reflects the accelerating volume of publicly disclosed software vulnerabilities tracked across global databases.
Open source software underpins modern enterprise infrastructure
IBM estimates based on current disclosure trends and increasing software supply chain scale.
Mythos Preview model identified nearly 3,900 high- or critical-severity vulnerabilities in open source software alone
Project Lightwell combines comprehensive software supply chain coverage with AI-augmented engineering and deep open source expertise to deliver trusted, enterprise-ready security at global scale. Initial ecosystem focus includes Maven/Java, where regulated industries have the greatest need for pinned-version remediation, with expansion planned across PyPI, npm, Go, and more.
Support extends beyond infrastructure to the full software supply chain, including language ecosystems such as Java, data and streaming platforms like Kafka, build tools and AI frameworks, and the transitive dependencies embedded across enterprise applications.
A global team works alongside advanced AI tools to deliver upstream co-maintenance, vulnerability triage, secure patching, dependency hardening, release engineering, and trusted distribution of production-ready packages.
Project Lightwell connects upstream open source communities with downstream enterprise environments, contributing fixes upstream so software is enterprise-ready without fragmentation or delay.
IBM and Red Hat bring unmatched experience, with more than 61,700 open source packages in use, deep expertise in over 10,600, participation in 290+ major projects, and leadership across Linux, Kubernetes, Java, Apache, Kafka, Ansible, Terraform, and more.
With Project Lightwell, your organization can reduce vulnerability backlogs, remediate CVEs without forced upgrades, and maintain stability across certified environments.
Deliver production-ready, signed patches with SLAs while contributing fixes upstream to strengthen the broader ecosystem.