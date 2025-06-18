The IBM® SPSS® software platform offers advanced statistical analysis, a vast library of machine learning algorithms, text analysis, open-source extensibility, integration with big data and seamless deployment into applications.

Its ease of use, flexibility and scalability make SPSS accessible to users of all skill levels. What’s more, it’s suitable for projects of all sizes and levels of complexity, and can help you find new opportunities, improve efficiency and minimize risk.

Within the SPSS software family of products, IBM SPSS Statistics supports a top-down, hypothesis testing approach to your data, while IBM SPSS Modeler exposes patterns and models hidden in data through a bottom-up, hypothesis generation approach.