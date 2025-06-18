IBM SPSS software

Bridge the gap between data science and data understanding
Buy SPSS Statistics now Try SPSS Statistics for free
Isometric illustration of four people at work stations

What’s next for IBM SPSS Statistics – Version 31

Learn what makes version 31 so powerful.

Learn more
Why IBM SPSS software?

The IBM® SPSS® software platform offers advanced statistical analysis, a vast library of machine learning algorithms, text analysis, open-source extensibility, integration with big data and seamless deployment into applications.

Its ease of use, flexibility and scalability make SPSS accessible to users of all skill levels. What’s more, it’s suitable for projects of all sizes and levels of complexity, and can help you find new opportunities, improve efficiency and minimize risk.

Within the SPSS software family of products, IBM SPSS Statistics supports a top-down, hypothesis testing approach to your data, while IBM SPSS Modeler exposes patterns and models hidden in data through a bottom-up, hypothesis generation approach.
SPSS benefits
Intuitive user interface

Prepare and analyze data with an easy-to-use interface without having to write code.
Flexible licensing options

Choose from purchase options including subscription and traditional licenses.
Boost data science productivity

Empower coders, noncoders and analysts with visual data science tools.
Products
Spss statistics video overview leadspace showing forecasting
IBM SPSS Statistics
Uncover data insights that can help solve business and research problems.
16:9 version of 0b5258b292cc8c3c
IBM SPSS Modeler
IBM SPSS Modeler helps you tap into data assets and modern applications, with algorithms and models that are ready for immediate use.
woman on laptop looking at charts and graphs
IBM SPSS Amos
Use structural equation modeling (SEM) to test hypotheses and gain new insights from data.
Other products IBM SPSS Collaboration and Deployment Services IBM SPSS Analytic Server IBM SPSS Predictive Analytics Enterprise IBM SPSS Modeler in IBM Cloud Pak® for Data
Resources Take a deep dive into how SPSS software helps your enterprise. Linear regression

Learn how to use linear regression analysis to predict the value of a variable based on the value of another variable.

 Read about linear regression Logistic regression

Learn how logistic regression estimates the probability of an event occurring, based on a dataset of independent variables.

 Read about logistic regression What’s New in SPSS Statistics 31

Read more in depth about the advanced algorithms, intuitive enhancements and best-in-class features part of this v31 launch.

 Read more
Next steps
 

Discover how you can uncover data insights that solve business and research problems.

 Try SPSS Statistics for free
Resources SPSS Statistics Support IBM Data Science Community Expert blog IBM SPSS Modeler Support