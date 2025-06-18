The IBM® SPSS® software platform offers advanced statistical analysis, a vast library of machine learning algorithms, text analysis, open-source extensibility, integration with big data and seamless deployment into applications.
Its ease of use, flexibility and scalability make SPSS accessible to users of all skill levels. What’s more, it’s suitable for projects of all sizes and levels of complexity, and can help you find new opportunities, improve efficiency and minimize risk.
Within the SPSS software family of products, IBM SPSS Statistics supports a top-down, hypothesis testing approach to your data, while IBM SPSS Modeler exposes patterns and models hidden in data through a bottom-up, hypothesis generation approach.
Prepare and analyze data with an easy-to-use interface without having to write code.
Choose from purchase options including subscription and traditional licenses.
Empower coders, noncoders and analysts with visual data science tools.
Learn how to use linear regression analysis to predict the value of a variable based on the value of another variable.
Learn how logistic regression estimates the probability of an event occurring, based on a dataset of independent variables.
Read more in depth about the advanced algorithms, intuitive enhancements and best-in-class features part of this v31 launch.
Discover how you can uncover data insights that solve business and research problems.