Create a platform that makes predictive analytics easier for big data
IBM® SPSS® Analytic Server enables IBM SPSS Modeler to use big data as a source for predictive modeling. Together they can provide an integrated predictive analytics platform, using data from Hadoop distributions and Spark applications. Move analytics to the data to optimize performance. Access data from Hadoop and combine it with RDBMS to expand data access. Apply real-time processing and machine learning to conduct deeper analysis and accelerate results — and reduce coding and simplify algorithm development. The combination also provides defined interfaces that simplify big data analysis for both analysts and business users.
A complete list of compiler and language, data source, and management tool compatibility and requirements can be found in the following link.
Schedule time to discuss how SPSS Analytic Server can support your business needs.
Learn more about the powerful SPSS Modeler predictive analytics platform for individuals, groups, systems and the enterprise.
Get to know the SPSS portfolio and see how your peers are driving better outcomes with predictive analytics.