IBM® SPSS® Analytic Server enables IBM SPSS Modeler to use big data as a source for predictive modeling. Together they can provide an integrated predictive analytics platform, using data from Hadoop distributions and Spark applications. Move analytics to the data to optimize performance. Access data from Hadoop and combine it with RDBMS to expand data access. Apply real-time processing and machine learning to conduct deeper analysis and accelerate results — and reduce coding and simplify algorithm development. The combination also provides defined interfaces that simplify big data analysis for both analysts and business users.