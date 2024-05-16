Manage analytical assets, automate processes, and share results efficiently and securely
IBM SPSS® Collaboration and Deployment Services enables the deployment and sharing of predictive analytics across the enterprise. The solution provides centralized, secure storage of analytical assets, and advanced capabilities for management and control of predictive analytics processes. It also offers advanced mechanisms for delivering analytics results to users.
Share analytical assets from a central repository, and allow users to control how they see and use analytics. Collect information on decision outcomes to refine predictive models.
Run jobs on demand, on a set schedule or when triggered by other events. Benefit from an automated process for evaluating predictive models that uses a champion-challenger approach.
Control access to analytical assets and use version control to ensure the right copies are being used in production processes.
