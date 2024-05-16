Home Analytics SPSS Collaboration and Deployment Services IBM SPSS Collaboration and Deployment Services

Manage analytical assets, automate processes, and share results efficiently and securely

What it can do for your business

IBM SPSS® Collaboration and Deployment Services enables the deployment and sharing of predictive analytics across the enterprise. The solution provides centralized, secure storage of analytical assets, and advanced capabilities for management and control of predictive analytics processes. It also offers advanced mechanisms for delivering analytics results to users.
Feature spotlights
Collaboration support

Share analytical assets from a central repository, and allow users to control how they see and use analytics. Collect information on decision outcomes to refine predictive models.
Automated processes

Run jobs on demand, on a set schedule or when triggered by other events. Benefit from an automated process for evaluating predictive models that uses a champion-challenger approach.
Faster deployment

Share analytical assets from a central repository, and allow users to control how they see and use analytics. Collect information on decision outcomes to refine predictive models.
Access and version control

Control access to analytical assets and use version control to ensure the right copies are being used in production processes.

Discuss how SPSS Collaboration and Deployment Services can support your business needs. 
Technical details

Software and hardware requirements

Software and hardware requirements for SPSS Collaboration and Deployment Services can be found at the link below.

 See a complete list of requirements

Expert resources to help you succeed

 
Product documentation

Find answers quickly in IBM product documentation.

 Explore Community

Get technical tips and insights from others who use this product.

 Explore Videos

Watch videos to learn more about this product.

 Explore