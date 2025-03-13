To ensure accuracy in research, it's essential to follow a structured approach from start to finish. Following these steps is key:

1. Clearly define your research question and formulate a testable hypothesis: A well-defined question and hypothesis help guide your entire research project. For example: you are a marketing researcher who wants to investigate the relationship between social media usage and customer engagement. Your hypothesis might be that there is a positive correlation between social media usage and customer engagement.

2. Select the right sampling method: Your sampling method determines the quality of your data. IBM SPSS Statistics offers tools for random sampling, stratified sampling and cluster sampling. For instance, if you're studying the effects of a new medication, you might use stratified sampling to ensure that your sample includes a representative mix of patients with different medical conditions.

3. Normalize your data: Data normalization techniques can help standardize your data and reduce bias. For example, if you're analyzing customer data, you might use normalization techniques to account for differences in customer demographics.

4. Choose the correct statistical tests: IBM SPSS Statistics offers a range of tests, including t-tests, ANOVA, Chi-square tests and correlation analysis. To choose the right one, consider the type of data you are working with and the research question you are trying to answer. If you are comparing the means of two groups, a t-test might be the right choice.