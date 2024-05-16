IBM® SPSS® Predictive Analytics Enterprise features descriptive and predictive analytics, data preparation and automation, and provides analytics for structured and unstructured data from any source. Apply statistical analysis, data mining, real-time scoring and decision management to human capital management, evidence-based medicine, crime prediction and prevention, supply chain analysis and more. It includes a deployment framework for integrating predictive intelligence with business rules and optimizing operational decisions.
Includes IBM SPSS Statistics for in-depth statistical analysis and reporting, and IBM SPSS Modeler for predictive modeling and optimizing how rules and models drive operational decisions. It also includes IBM SPSS Analytic Server for accessing big data from sources such as Apache Hadoop to broaden analytical possibilities. It comes with IBM SPSS Collaboration and Deployment Services with real-time scoring for centralizing, securing and automating analytical assets and providing up-to-the-minute predictive scores.
Integrates the full set of predictive analytics and deployment capabilities needed to optimize decision-making at the point of impact. It includes a visual approach, allowing business users and executives to use predictive intelligence to inform decisions. You can enable business managers to identify factors influencing customers and their relationships, without the need for programming or deep statistical knowledge. Non-intrusive integration with operational systems eases deployment.
Accesses virtually any data source — including Hadoop for big data — and structured and unstructured formats. It combines predictive analytics with business rules in multiple operational environments.
Scales to meet your needs for an analytical center of excellence or for operational functions. It accommodates single or multiple line-of-business functions, and offers deployment and configuration options to support multiple business use cases.
