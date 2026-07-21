IBM Optim

Manage data from requirements through retirement to improve business agility while reducing costs

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Overview

Manage data from requirements to retirement

IBM Optim™ solutions manage data from requirements to retirement. They boost performance, empower collaboration and improve governance across applications, databases and platforms. By managing data properly over its lifetime, organizations are better equipped to support business goals with less risk.

 Scale AI with IBM’s forward-thinking data strategy

Products

IBM Optim Test Data Management
Extract data across systems and databases into test environments for rapid software testing, while maintaining test integrity.
IBM Optim Data Privacy
Protect non-production confidential data, using a variety of masking techniques across databases, applications and systems.
IBM Optim Archive
Decommission and archive applications and their data to reduce storage costs and risks, while keeping the necessary data.

Features

Optim Capabilities

Archive data from decommissioned applications and historical transaction records, while providing ongoing access to the data for query and reporting that is compliant with retention regulations.

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Scale data across applications, databases, operating systems and hardware platforms to help secure your test environments, accelerate release cycles and reduce costs.

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Obtain proven data lifecycle management capabilities, maximizing the business value of data warehouse and big data environments through managing data growth and lowering TCO.

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Lack of data archiving can impair the performance of mission-critical enterprise systems. Solve data growth problems at the source, improve efficiency and minimize the risks associated with managing structured data throughout its lifetime.

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