Manage data from requirements through retirement to improve business agility while reducing costs
Manage data from requirements to retirement
IBM Optim™ solutions manage data from requirements to retirement. They boost performance, empower collaboration and improve governance across applications, databases and platforms. By managing data properly over its lifetime, organizations are better equipped to support business goals with less risk.
Optim Capabilities
Archive data from decommissioned applications and historical transaction records, while providing ongoing access to the data for query and reporting that is compliant with retention regulations.
Scale data across applications, databases, operating systems and hardware platforms to help secure your test environments, accelerate release cycles and reduce costs.
Obtain proven data lifecycle management capabilities, maximizing the business value of data warehouse and big data environments through managing data growth and lowering TCO.
Lack of data archiving can impair the performance of mission-critical enterprise systems. Solve data growth problems at the source, improve efficiency and minimize the risks associated with managing structured data throughout its lifetime.