State and Local Government Consulting

Home
Consulting
State local government
IBM Consulting helps U.S. state and local governments run more efficiently and effectively. We deliver end-to-end solutions from strategic planning and governance to citizen engagement and service delivery. Our experts in state, local, and education industries comprise a multi-disciplinary practice dedicated to empowering governments to better serve their citizens through the transformative use of technology.
We believe in the power of AI-enhanced technology to foster trust and improve outcomes. IBM Consulting partners with governments to modernize operations, enhance citizen services, and implement scalable technology solutions that drive efficiency, security, and innovation. By reimagining how governments work, we help equip them to meet today's evolving needs and deliver on their missions with agility and confidence.
IBM Consulting partners with state governments to modernize operations, enhance citizen services, and implement scalable technology solutions that drive efficiency, security, and innovation.
We help local governments optimize public services through digital transformation, data-driven decision-making, and resilient infrastructure solutions tailored to community needs.
Empowering educational institutions with cloud-based learning platforms, data-driven student insights, and AI-enhanced operations to improve access, equity, and outcomes in K-12 and higher education.
Supporting public health, child welfare, child support, and Medicaid programs with advanced analytics, AI-driven insights, and secure digital platforms that improve service delivery and program integrity.
Transforming utility operations with intelligent asset management, grid modernization, and digital solutions to improve resilience, sustainability, and service reliability.
Enhancing transportation systems—including airports, ports, public transit, road networks, and tolling—through smart infrastructure, AI-driven optimization, and secure digital solutions that improve efficiency and customer experience.
Transform public services with AI-driven solutions. Enhance citizen engagement, streamline operations and integrate advanced technologies to deliver smarter, more efficient outcomes.
Redefine operational efficiency with intelligent automation. Replace manual processes with connected, adaptive systems that improve resource allocation and enable faster, more reliable service delivery.
Unlock the potential of hybrid cloud to modernize IT systems. Our tailored solutions simplify cloud adoption, reduce costs, and ensure secure, scalable platforms for delivering innovative public services.
Transform fragmented data into a strategic asset. With seamless integration and robust governance, data fabric enables governments to make better decisions and embrace AI-driven innovation.
Modernize at your own pace without disrupting critical systems. By upgrading legacy infrastructure incrementally, we help governments build secure, flexible platforms ready for future demands.
Strengthen defenses against evolving cyber threats. Our expertise helps governments protect sensitive data, manage risks, and ensure resilience while maintaining trust in public services.
With IBM® QRadar® SIEM, Cal Poly Pomona improved threat detection and streamlined campus cybersecurity operations.
NJDCA worked with IBM Consulting and Microsoft to modernize inspections, improving safety, productivity, and revenue.
By adopting AI with IBM Consulting and Microsoft, Arizona DCS streamlined casework and improved decision-making.
With IBM Consulting and Workday, the State of Oregon revamped its HR system to improve scalability and operational efficiency.
The City of Atlanta improved asset management with IBM Maximo® and Aquitas, streamlining operations to advance ISO 55001 goals.
Read about the transformative journey of the California Medicaid Management Information System (CA-MMIS), a complex system serving California’s Medicaid beneficiaries (Medi-Cal).
The City of Austin deployed IBM watsonx Assistant™ to provide residents with accurate, timely COVID-19 information and resources.
By partnering with IBM, government agencies can transform their IT infrastructure to fast-track mission impact.
Learn about how secured and scalable cloud services can help transform the way government gets work done.
When ethically-designed and responsibly brought to market, AI capabilities support new opportunities to benefit government, business and society.
Announcements, news and stories of how IBM and its business partners are helping to drive the digital transformation of the US government and beyond.
Discover new research, approaches and initiatives to improving the effectiveness of government services.
How can government leaders mobilize teamwork and technology to improve crisis response and resilience?
IBM's AI consulting services bring together our deep industry and domain expertise, along with AI technology to elevate, not replace, your team.
Rethink competencies, operations, designing and sequencing workflows across your business with IBM's complete ecosystem of talent, IP and partnerships.
Envision, design and deliver smarter experiences across the customer lifecycle that earn loyalty and trust.