State and Local Government Consulting

Delivering open, modern, and resilient technology solutions to future-proof public services for the people who need them
Aerial panorama of Providence, Rhode Island
Fostering resilient and human-centered government

IBM Consulting helps U.S. state and local governments run more efficiently and effectively. We deliver end-to-end solutions from strategic planning and governance to citizen engagement and service delivery. Our experts in state, local, and education industries comprise a multi-disciplinary practice dedicated to empowering governments to better serve their citizens through the transformative use of technology.

We believe in the power of AI-enhanced technology to foster trust and improve outcomes. IBM Consulting partners with governments to modernize operations, enhance citizen services, and implement scalable technology solutions that drive efficiency, security, and innovation. By reimagining how governments work, we help equip them to meet today's evolving needs and deliver on their missions with agility and confidence.

 
Serving all major program areas

States Counties and cities Education Health and Human Services Public Utilities Transportation

Solution Areas

Human-centered AI

Transform public services with AI-driven solutions. Enhance citizen engagement, streamline operations and integrate advanced technologies to deliver smarter, more efficient outcomes.

 Automation

Redefine operational efficiency with intelligent automation. Replace manual processes with connected, adaptive systems that improve resource allocation and enable faster, more reliable service delivery.

 Cloud

Unlock the potential of hybrid cloud to modernize IT systems. Our tailored solutions simplify cloud adoption, reduce costs, and ensure secure, scalable platforms for delivering innovative public services.

 Data

Transform fragmented data into a strategic asset. With seamless integration and robust governance, data fabric enables governments to make better decisions and embrace AI-driven innovation.

 Infrastructure Modernization

Modernize at your own pace without disrupting critical systems. By upgrading legacy infrastructure incrementally, we help governments build secure, flexible platforms ready for future demands.

 Cybersecurity

Strengthen defenses against evolving cyber threats. Our expertise helps governments protect sensitive data, manage risks, and ensure resilience while maintaining trust in public services.

Case studies

California State Polytechnic University

With IBM® QRadar® SIEM, Cal Poly Pomona improved threat detection and streamlined campus cybersecurity operations.
New Jersey Department of Community Affairs

NJDCA worked with IBM Consulting and Microsoft to modernize inspections, improving safety, productivity, and revenue.
Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS)

By adopting AI with IBM Consulting and Microsoft, Arizona DCS streamlined casework and improved decision-making.
The state of Oregon

With IBM Consulting and Workday, the State of Oregon revamped its HR system to improve scalability and operational efficiency.
The City of Atlanta

The City of Atlanta improved asset management with IBM Maximo® and Aquitas, streamlining operations to advance ISO 55001 goals.
Department of Health Care Services (DHCS)

Read about the transformative journey of the California Medicaid Management Information System (CA-MMIS), a complex system serving California’s Medicaid beneficiaries (Medi-Cal).
The City of Austin

The City of Austin deployed IBM watsonx Assistant™ to provide residents with accurate, timely COVID-19 information and resources.

Trends in state and local government

By partnering with IBM, government agencies can transform their IT infrastructure to fast-track mission impact.

Mobilizing cloud computing for the public sector

Learn about how secured and scalable cloud services can help transform the way government gets work done.
Prioritizing AI ethics

When ethically-designed and responsibly brought to market, AI capabilities support new opportunities to benefit government, business and society.
IBM blog for government

Announcements, news and stories of how IBM and its business partners are helping to drive the digital transformation of the US government and beyond.
IBM Center for The Business of Government 

Discover new research, approaches and initiatives to improving the effectiveness of government services.
Resilience from future shocks initiative

How can government leaders mobilize teamwork and technology to improve crisis response and resilience?
Related solutions IBM Consulting for AI

IBM's AI consulting services bring together our deep industry and domain expertise, along with AI technology to elevate, not replace, your team.

 Business process outsourcing

Rethink competencies, operations, designing and sequencing workflows across your business with IBM's complete ecosystem of talent, IP and partnerships.

 Customer experience consulting

Envision, design and deliver smarter experiences across the customer lifecycle that earn loyalty and trust.

Resources

Take the next step

Learn how our consultants can help your local government agency scale AI responsibly, and book a meeting with our experts.

