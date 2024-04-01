The global cybersecurity workforce shortage has reached a critical 4 million cyber professionals in 20241, with the gap expected to widen to 85 million by 20301. Skilled cyber professionals are in demand. Post-secondary institutions have an opportunity to capture this demand for their students, but keeping up to date with advancements in technology is challenging.
That is why IBM has created Cyber Campus, providing universities with cutting-edge cyber range technology and learning resources to train students for the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape. It is a full Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering that provides the infrastructure and integration for a simulated business environment. It hosts an ever-growing catalog of state-of-the-art commercial skills packs, labs, and live-fire exercises that simulate the real-world complexity of today's cybersecurity scenarios.
The IBM Cyber Campus for Higher Education is a cutting-edge cybersecurity training platform that provides a realistic and immersive environment for students to develop their skills and knowledge in cybersecurity. It includes a wide range of training scenarios and simulations, including training on threat intelligence, incident response, vulnerability management, and penetration testing. Students engage in scenario-based training that simulates real-world cyberattacks. They practice their response and mitigation techniques, developing the skills to respond to complex cyber threats in the real world.
The Cyber Campus solution we have developed offers immersive simulations that allow students to practice responding to realistic cyberattacks, improving their incident response skills and readiness. These simulations are designed to mimic real-world scenarios, providing a comprehensive and effective way to train students and prepare them for the workforce. By partnering with IBM, students gain access to resources and tools that can help them stay ahead of emerging threat trends and positioned at the forefront of security preparation.
IBM partners with universities and colleges to provide the first immersive, gamified cyber training platform. Our cutting-edge cybersecurity training platform provides a realistic and immersive environment for students to develop their skills and knowledge in cybersecurity.
The IBM Cyber Campus simulates real-world cyberattacks, allowing students to develop the skills and expertise in cybersecurity that employers are looking for. It offers adaptive real-time training and experiences for workforce development, focusing on the ever-increasing demand for cybersecurity skills. Students experience cyberattacks using live malware and respond with industry-leading tools, delivering hands-on experience and practical skills. The IBM Cyber Campus provides a safe and controlled environment for students to practice their skills without the risk of causing harm to real-world systems.
Cyber Campus missions are, by design, interactive and fluid. Trainees encounter a live, dynamic environment where decisions are made in real-time and can affect other trainees. This team training, designed to mirror Security Operation Center (SOC) operations, provides the most realistic experiential learning available. Student interactions are observed and measured, with instructors able to evaluate both hard and soft skills.
The IBM Cyber Campus provides students with access to industry-leading tools and technologies. A full catalog of live-fire exercises, as well as over 1200 labs, are standard out-of-the-box and via subscription. Students can gain hands-on experience with IBM's advanced cybersecurity solutions, including QRadar, BigFix, and X-Force®, giving them a deep understanding of the tools and techniques used in the field. Labs are mapped to the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) and to industry certifications such as Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), A+, and Security+.
All learning objectives and training exercises are mapped to the NICE Framework and based upon the MITRE ATT&CK Framework to ensure that the necessary skills and competencies are being trained and tracked. We integrate open source and fully-licensed, market-leading security products. These include enterprise security tools such as commercial Security Information and Event Management systems (SIEMs), firewalls, Intrusion Detection Systems (IDSs), endpoint tools, and analysis tools. This allows trainees to practice in an environment that mirrors enterprise networks, using the same products they use in real-world jobs. Additional tools can be integrated into the environment to further mimic the desired security toolsets.
We have developed the largest commercial library of live-fire exercises (also called missions). These missions can be modified and run from novice to expert trainee levels. We develop and/or modernize 1-3 new missions each month based on our research, collaboration with customers, and insights from the IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index and IBM X-Force Exchange. Mission Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) may be customized as needed.
All scenarios come with fully documented playbooks, which detail attack parameters and remediation strategies. Since the environment is dynamic and live, there are multiple ways to investigate an attack. For example, some trainees may want to investigate firewall logs while others may choose to look at event logs in the SIEMs. This provides trainees broad experiential learning opportunities.
IBM Cyber Campus is dynamic, so tools can be added or deleted, and the networks modified as needed. We are in continual development of new missions each month. We provide new scenarios to our customers as part of the subscription at no additional cost. And we update the environment with regularly scheduled releases as part of standard support.
The IBM Cyber Campus offers a collaborative learning environment, where students can work together to solve complex cyber challenges. This fosters teamwork, communication, and problem-solving skills – skills essential for success in the cybersecurity field. Collaboration can also be between different departments or teams, as well as with other universities or organizations. IBM participates in cybersecurity competitions and hackathons, which provide students with the opportunity to showcase their skills in cybersecurity challenges. Students can train and drill in preparation for regional and national collegiate cyber defense competitions. This can help to foster collaboration and sharing of knowledge and resources.
Students are also given opportunities to engage with industry experts and professionals, allowing them to gain valuable insights into the latest trends and best practices in cybersecurity. IBM collaborates with educational institutions on research projects related to cybersecurity. These collaborations can help advance the field of cybersecurity and provide students with opportunities to work on real-world research projects and gain practical experience. The IBM Security community provides blogs, forums, white papers, webcasts, and research as well as opportunities for collaboration with its members.
To entice students, businesses, and the community into a school’s cybersecurity program, we support schools’ investment in new spaces equipped with cutting-edge education technology by providing three classroom options. These options allow flexibility in adapting and supporting many cyber education use cases.
IBM Cyber Campus enables learners to engage in immersive, hands-on, live-fire exercises and simulations in a safe, controlled environment. Learning experiences go beyond traditional lab exercises to develop the practical skills needed for today’s evolving cybersecurity landscape.