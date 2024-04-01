IBM partners with universities and colleges to provide the first immersive, gamified cyber training platform. Our cutting-edge cybersecurity training platform provides a realistic and immersive environment for students to develop their skills and knowledge in cybersecurity.

The IBM Cyber Campus simulates real-world cyberattacks, allowing students to develop the skills and expertise in cybersecurity that employers are looking for. It offers adaptive real-time training and experiences for workforce development, focusing on the ever-increasing demand for cybersecurity skills. Students experience cyberattacks using live malware and respond with industry-leading tools, delivering hands-on experience and practical skills. The IBM Cyber Campus provides a safe and controlled environment for students to practice their skills without the risk of causing harm to real-world systems.

Cyber Campus missions are, by design, interactive and fluid. Trainees encounter a live, dynamic environment where decisions are made in real-time and can affect other trainees. This team training, designed to mirror Security Operation Center (SOC) operations, provides the most realistic experiential learning available. Student interactions are observed and measured, with instructors able to evaluate both hard and soft skills.