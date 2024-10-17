Addressing the cybersecurity skills gap with higher education

As cyberattacks and security incidents continue to rise, the demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals in government and private sectors has reached unprecedented levels. The United States faces a critical challenge in defending its national security in the digital realm, highlighting the urgent need for a robust cyber workforce.

On July 31, 2023, the White House published its National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy and called upon public and private institutions and ecosystems to make it successful. Pillar Two of the strategy states:

“Cyber education in the United States must address the immediate demand for a skilled cyber workforce while also preparing learners to meet the future needs of a dynamic technological environment. Connections between cyber education systems, training providers and employers must be improved so people have reliable, clear pathways into fulfilling jobs. The work of transforming cyber education cannot rest solely on the shoulders of educators. Education systems will better meet workforce demands when ecosystem partners contribute their knowledge and resources to improve cyber education programs.”

According to the latest ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study, “In 2023, there were roughly four million cybersecurity professionals needed in the workforce, a 12.6% increase from the previous year.” In the next ten years, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 32% increase in cyber-related jobs, a much faster growth rate than the average for all occupations.

As per the National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy, federal investments in the public and private sectors favor long-term investments in security. The strategy focuses on foundational cyber skills, changes in education and collaborative cybersecurity education and workforce development ecosystems. Cybersecurity relevant to sustaining the digital environment must be built into education and workforce development programs. The strategy underscores the importance of integrating cybersecurity principles into all aspects of education and professional training programs.

The rapid advancement of technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, virtual reality and quantum computing continually reshapes the cybersecurity landscape. As adversaries leverage these emerging technologies to gain strategic advantages, industries must adopt similar innovations to maintain a competitive edge in cyber defense. IBM Cyber Campus’s offering aims to enhance educational institutions’ capacity to produce top-tier technology talent capable of meeting these evolving challenges.

IBM has set forth an adaptive, real-time cyber campus for cybersecurity training, testing and research that simulates real-world networks and cyberattacks. IBM can simulate real attack scenarios through the IBM Cyber Campus, a full Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering. IBM Cyber Campus provides the infrastructure and integration for a simulated business environment that hosts an ever-growing catalog of state-of-the-art commercial skills packs, labs and live-fire exercises that simulate the real-world complexity of today’s cybersecurity scenarios.