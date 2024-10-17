Addressing the cybersecurity skills gap with higher education

As cyberattacks and security incidents continue to rise, the demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals in government and private sectors has reached unprecedented levels. The United States faces a critical challenge in defending its national security in the digital realm, highlighting the urgent need for a robust cyber workforce.
On July 31, 2023, the White House published its National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy and called upon public and private institutions and ecosystems to make it successful. Pillar Two of the strategy states:
“Cyber education in the United States must address the immediate demand for a skilled cyber workforce while also preparing learners to meet the future needs of a dynamic technological environment. Connections between cyber education systems, training providers and employers must be improved so people have reliable, clear pathways into fulfilling jobs. The work of transforming cyber education cannot rest solely on the shoulders of educators. Education systems will better meet workforce demands when ecosystem partners contribute their knowledge and resources to improve cyber education programs.”
According to the latest ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study, “In 2023, there were roughly four million cybersecurity professionals needed in the workforce, a 12.6% increase from the previous year.” In the next ten years, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 32% increase in cyber-related jobs, a much faster growth rate than the average for all occupations.
As per the National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy, federal investments in the public and private sectors favor long-term investments in security. The strategy focuses on foundational cyber skills, changes in education and collaborative cybersecurity education and workforce development ecosystems. Cybersecurity relevant to sustaining the digital environment must be built into education and workforce development programs. The strategy underscores the importance of integrating cybersecurity principles into all aspects of education and professional training programs.
The rapid advancement of technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, virtual reality and quantum computing continually reshapes the cybersecurity landscape. As adversaries leverage these emerging technologies to gain strategic advantages, industries must adopt similar innovations to maintain a competitive edge in cyber defense. IBM Cyber Campus’s offering aims to enhance educational institutions’ capacity to produce top-tier technology talent capable of meeting these evolving challenges.
IBM has set forth an adaptive, real-time cyber campus for cybersecurity training, testing and research that simulates real-world networks and cyberattacks. IBM can simulate real attack scenarios through the IBM Cyber Campus, a full Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering. IBM Cyber Campus provides the infrastructure and integration for a simulated business environment that hosts an ever-growing catalog of state-of-the-art commercial skills packs, labs and live-fire exercises that simulate the real-world complexity of today’s cybersecurity scenarios.
In collaboration with our ecosystem partners, like Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM is answering the government’s call and meeting the market demand to transform cyber education and workforce development for the future needs of a dynamic cybersecurity environment.
To battle the growing number of open and unfilled cybersecurity jobs and the need for workforce reskilling and upskilling by 2030, IBM has set an ambitious goal to train 30 million people in emerging technologies, including high schoolers, college students and professionals already in the workforce. This is intended, in part, to fill the global shortage of four million cybersecurity professionals cited above.
Prior to launching the IBM Cyber Campus, IBM has a rich legacy spanning over a decade in constructing and operating cutting-edge Cyber Ranges, including Cambridge, MA, and Washington DC facilities. IBM and our ecosystem partners also contribute their knowledge and resources to improving cyber education programs at colleges and universities.
IBM has partnered with SUNY Fulton Montgomery Community College (FMCC) to provide a first-of-a-kind Cyber Campus. FMCC’s Cyber Campus is the first two-year collegiate campus designed by IBM, where FMCC will train students and the workforce on cybersecurity and emerging cyber technologies.
FMCC recognizes the vital role that community college plays in supplying local businesses with skilled employees and attracting employers to the region. The new range intends to help students gain the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in today’s cyber workforce.
The FMCC Cyber Range will help attract more students to FMCC. Students’ learning paths are based on course curriculum, goals and aptitude to prepare them for the cyber workforce or to enter a four-year university. Cyber aptitude assessments map students to the cybersecurity job roles that best fit their cognitive abilities and skill sets.
The Fulton-Montgomery Community College Cyber Campus is connecting the college’s cyber education system, the regional workforce development boards and employers so students and adult learners have a reliable, clear pathway into fulfilling cyber jobs. With this collaboration, IBM and FMCC provide transformative opportunities within the region and the broader cybersecurity ecosystem.
National security and cyber workforce demand are the imperatives driving educational initiatives and investments in cybersecurity. Through its institutional partnerships, IBM is taking proactive steps to answer the White House’s call for enhancing national cybersecurity readiness by revolutionizing cyber education systems and preparing learners for the dynamic future of cybersecurity.
With the FMCC Cyber Campus’s opening launch, IBM is thrilled to extend this essential security preparedness training to the education market in New York State and beyond. Through our Cyber classrooms and virtual cyber range environment, our mission for academia is to engage schools collaboratively on their transformative journey to develop cybersecurity curricula and create a workforce with the required skills to defend against advancing cybersecurity threats.
For more information about the IBM Cyber Campus offering or to schedule an informational meeting, please visit our website or submit an inquiry.