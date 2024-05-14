As soon as the state appropriated a system transformation budget, DAS managers began looking for a cloud-based HR platform that could meet current requirements and scale up for future growth. “The state of Oregon has a very robust procurement process, and we brought in many people to evaluate the many alternatives presented to us,” says Zike. “We also talked with other state governments and got references. That’s how Workday was chosen.”

Oregon’s DAS team recognized that being part of the Workday user community would also offer key operational advantages. “Being able to talk with other entities and explore best practices was a big plus,” says Zike. “And having a system that is regularly updated with regulatory changes is much better than having to figure out how we are going to need to program our own system to make the changes.”

When choosing a partner to integrate the Workday HR solution into Oregon’s complex systems environment, DAS looked for a firm that had a track record with the state and was also committed to a collaborative working relationship. “We knew that the IBMers would be the smartest people in the room and that they were experts,” says Martinez. “But they made it clear that they would listen to us and we would do this together. That was very appealing to us.”

Another factor leading to IBM’s selection as the systems integration partner was its experience in working with governmental organizations. “Having that foundational understanding of how the system could support government was very helpful,” says Zike. “There was also clarity in the proposal and in the direction we should take.”

Prior to deployment, IBM conducted Design Thinking workshops to help ensure that the new HR platform would meet the needs of specific customers. Kanban methods were used to visualize and plan processes and personas were created and tested to orient development around real-world user experiences. “We had a diverse team coming from different agencies and types of work,” says Lawson. “Design Thinking helped us understand their perspectives and it was a helpful tool to use.”

Migrating from manual processes to an automated system represented a significant challenge to the work culture. “Many of our managers had never been required to do anything in an automated system and they relied on paper for personnel actions,” says Zike. “Requiring them to go into a system like Workday and be engaged with technology was really different for them, and that’s where we had a lot of need for change management.”

“We had a dedicated change management person from IBM and it was a big help,” says Martinez. “This project was a huge paradigm shift for the state of Oregon. Before this, we were a transactional system and we’ve now moved to a whole business process system.”

DAS deployed Workday modules in phases, starting with Core HR, Compensation, Recruiting, Absence Management, Talent Suite and most recently, Learning. “When we rolled out Workday Learning, that was the easiest implementation I’ve ever had in my career,” says Zike. “I was waiting for something to go awry, and nothing did. It has been very well received.”

“Oregon’s done a very good job of leveraging Workday for everything it can offer the state,” says Chad Duffy, Workday’s Regional Sales Manager. “The three of us—Workday, IBM and DAS—worked jointly to determine who needs to be engaged, how this addresses their needs, and make sure the state sees value.”