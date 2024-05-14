To make its vision a reality, Siemens HR, Global Shared Services and the IT department issued a request for proposals (RFP) for a new HCM solution. After an in-depth evaluation process, the company determined that cloud-based Workday solutions—implemented by a team of industry and technology experts from IBM—were the best fit for its digital transformation target.

“Our RFP included both functional HR and IT criteria,” comments Reichert. “On the functional side, we were looking for a solution that would deliver frictionless journeys for common HR use cases—both for managers and for employees. On the IT side, we were targeting a solution that would simplify our management, maintenance and support requirements, freeing our Global Shared Services team to spend more time on value-added activities. Of all the solutions we considered, we were most impressed with Workday Human Capital Management. The combination of advanced HCM capabilities from Workday and IBM’s deep experience around similar large-scale HR projects convinced us that we could hit our goals for simple HR processes and lean IT service provisioning.”

Reichert continues: “We were keen to avoid the cost and complexity of manual integration work, so the fact that Workday offers a fully integrated suite of solutions, including Absence Management, Compensation and Talent Management—all delivered from the cloud—was very compelling. During the RFP, the Workday solution also far surpassed other vendors in terms of the user experience, which convinced us it was the optimal choice. Crucially, the close strategic relationship between a certified IBM workforce and Workday gave us the peace of mind from the beginning that our IBM project team had the know-how to make the best possible use of these new mobile capabilities—helping us to replace local paper processes as well as legacy HCM systems, increase flexibility and support global HR offerings.”