Human-centered design and data-driven insights elevate precision in government IT modernization

Government agencies are under pressure to close the gap between the needs and expectations of their residents and the level of services that government IT systems can realistically support. When substantial investments of taxpayers’ money are allocated toward IT modernization, agencies are mandated by local legislature and judiciary to deliver meaningful improvements. Government executives face several uncertainties as they embark on their journeys of modernization. The bulk of these uncertainties do not revolve around what software package to pick or whether to migrate to the cloud; they revolve around how exactly to apply these powerful technologies and data with precision and control to achieve meaningful improvements in the shortest time possible. Residents judge the success of modernization by how much easier it becomes to transact with the government on digital devices and how much faster the government can respond to their needs. And government employees can appreciate the effort of IT transformations that make it easier and faster to do their jobs servicing the residents.

The challenge is that the IT systems that power core business functions for even a single agency are complex, supporting thousands of employee workflows and resident touchpoints. While the underlying business framework for an agency may be well established and similar across different states, the human workflows are unique to the given agency or state. Because of that, even a robust software package could not effectively meet the needs of human users right out of the box. What makes or breaks the success of a modernization is our willingness to develop a detailed, data-driven understanding of the unique needs of those that we aim to benefit. We must allow this understanding to lead the process of configuring the technology, so it meets both human and business needs with precision and control. That is exactly what most successful players in the commercial space (such as Apple) have been doing for decades—letting human-centered design determine how technology is configured (not the other way around). Often, the reason digital government experiences lag behind commercial enterprises is not a lack of funding, but a lack of human-centered design.

To reduce the risk of shortcomings and ensure that transformations are on track to meet resident, employee and business needs, those in charge of government IT transformations need to consider the following four areas, prior to technical implementation:

What to improve : Understand exactly what’s “broken” and what enhancements and new capabilities are needed to fix it.

: Understand exactly what’s “broken” and what enhancements and new capabilities are needed to fix it. How to prioritize : Use data to understand what enhancements and capabilities would bring the greatest benefit.

: Use data to understand what enhancements and capabilities would bring the greatest benefit. What good experience looks like : Validate that the experience you propose is right and will be adopted by the users, before implementing it.

: Validate that the experience you propose is right and will be adopted by the users, before implementing it. How to quantify the impact: Quantify, articulate and measure the expected long-term benefit of a capability to justify the investment.

Using data, user research and human-centered design to effectively address these considerations can help you develop a clear modernization strategy that objectively drives your priorities, backlogs and roadmaps. This strategy is not based on a “gut feel” or anecdotal knowledge of a few individuals, but on a well-documented, expansive set of findings, business analysis and calculated projections. This approach also provides a framework that is fully transparent and traceable to the source of every finding and decision. It builds confidence that you are on the right track and enables you to articulate benefit to your stakeholders and the community in detailed and quantifiable terms.