The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (NJDCA) is a state agency that offers administrative guidance, financial aid and technical assistance to local agents. They provide programs and services that address public concerns, including fire, building and elevator safety, housing inspection, community development, and local government management and finance.

There are several bureaus and units within the department responsible for performing crucial safety inspections across the community and enforcing the applicable New Jersey state codes:

The Bureau of Fire Code Enforcement inspects high-rise buildings and structured with life hazard uses (like multiple story atriums, industrial kitchens etc.). They also manage public education programs and oversee firefighter training.​





The Bureau of Housing Inspection ensures proper maintenance of hotels and multiple dwelling buildings like apartments to safeguard resident health, safety, and wellbeing.​





Elevator Safety Unit oversees compliance of elevators with safety standards to protect against injury risks related to equipment and maintenance.​

The NJDCA took the opportunity to harness the full power of their core business applications by investing in innovation to modernize their systems, creating actionable insights and empowering faster decision-making. In collaboration with IBM Consulting® for Microsoft they created state-of-the-art modernized cloud-based mobile centric systems to optimally manage registration, inspection, enforcement, billing, and payment processes.

The main challenges that they addressed were: outdated and often paper-based inspection processes across various bureaus, fragmented IT infrastructure, and inefficient use of labor and time. Additionally, the existing systems were expensive to maintain, susceptible to frequent downtimes and did not meet the needs of public users or governmental employees.