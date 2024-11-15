The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (NJDCA) is a state agency that offers administrative guidance, financial aid and technical assistance to local agents. They provide programs and services that address public concerns, including fire, building and elevator safety, housing inspection, community development, and local government management and finance.
There are several bureaus and units within the department responsible for performing crucial safety inspections across the community and enforcing the applicable New Jersey state codes:
The NJDCA took the opportunity to harness the full power of their core business applications by investing in innovation to modernize their systems, creating actionable insights and empowering faster decision-making. In collaboration with IBM Consulting® for Microsoft they created state-of-the-art modernized cloud-based mobile centric systems to optimally manage registration, inspection, enforcement, billing, and payment processes.
The main challenges that they addressed were: outdated and often paper-based inspection processes across various bureaus, fragmented IT infrastructure, and inefficient use of labor and time. Additionally, the existing systems were expensive to maintain, susceptible to frequent downtimes and did not meet the needs of public users or governmental employees.
The NJDCA sought the expertise of IBM Consulting for Microsoft to create a comprehensive solution that could address their concerns.
The collaboration of NJDCA and IBM Consulting resulted in cloud-based inspection solutions for multiple programs. This modernized inspection framework is built using Microsoft Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform, enabling agencies to effectively achieve their goals and enhance public safety across the state.
The solution components include:
The new inspection solution offers a range of features and capabilities designed to optimize various processes and improve overall efficiency such as automated notifications, document management, advanced analytics for fiscal and staff utilization reporting, and monitoring of permits tied to properties.
Implementation of the new cloud-based inspection solution improves public safety and inspection management by optimizing workflows and modernizing end-to-end processes, while enhancing usage of mobile devices for better accessibility and ease of use. As a result, NJDCA is realizing a reduction in inspection backlogs from multiple years to zero to six months for housing inspection. A reduction of elevator inspection cycle time of up to 90% has also been realized using the new inspection solution by NJDCA.
As part of the new platform, all the data is now centralized through the Microsoft Government Cloud, a security-rich environment which addresses various legacy systems, data security, and compliance. Payment management is significantly improved through the integration of Power Pages with the New Jersey Government payment system using Microsoft Azure. This integration enhances the user experience through features like quick pay which allows users to view bill details and make payments without the need to login.
Additionally, revenue management is automated with Microsoft Power Automate, reducing costs, saving time, and eliminating potential human errors in billing, print distribution, postage handling, and monitoring procedures. Revenue increased by 46% for the housing inspection program and 15% for the fire safety inspection program. Moreover, this transformation provides the agency with state-of-the-art Business Intelligence (BI) dashboards and reporting capabilities, powered by Microsoft Power BI.
As a continued part of this modernization initiative, IBM Consulting for Microsoft is now implementing Azure Open AI based scheduling optimization, real-time visibility of inspector and inspection statuses, as well as mobile off-line capabilities.
The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (NJDCA) (link resides outside of ibm.com) is the state agency created to provide administrative guidance, financial support and technical assistance to local governments, community development organizations, businesses and individuals to improve the quality of life in New Jersey. NJDCA offers programs and services that respond to issues of public concern, including fire and building safety, housing production, community planning and development, and local government management and finance.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2024. IBM, the IBM logo, and IBM Consulting are trademarks or registered trademarks of IBM Corp., in the U.S. and/or other countries. This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
Microsoft, Windows, Windows NT, and the Windows logo are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States, other countries, or both.
Client examples are presented as illustrations of how those clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual performance, cost, savings or other results in other operating environments may vary.