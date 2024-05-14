At the beginning of 2020, while following news reports about the COVID-19 virus landing on American shores, the people of Austin waited and wondered. When would the virus come to Central Texas and how it would impact their lives?

Answers to these questions came in rapid-fire succession. On March 6th, Austin’s mayor cancelled the iconic South by Southwest festival out of concerns that large crowds could spread infection. A week later, the first COVID-19 case in Austin’s Travis County was diagnosed. On March 24th, Austin officials issued a stay-at-home order and a bustling city began to shut down. And on March 28th, Austin registered its first COVID-19 related fatality.

In response to these events, public demand for pandemic-related information reached high levels of intensity. The City of Austin already managed a range of public information platforms including a well-used 3-1-1 phone service, a comprehensive website and various social media channels. “However, it became clear to us that, when it came to getting specific COVID-19 information, the public did not want to wait for a phone operator or wade through many web pages to find what they were looking for, says Alicia Dean, Communications and Marketing Consultant for the City of Austin. “We needed to provide residents with a faster way to get answers for specific questions.”

Another option soon emerged: could the city’s website host a chat room with an automated agent that could immediately answer the most pressing questions about the pandemic? This proposal sounded plausible, but it would take Austin’s IT staff months to develop, test and deploy a usable pandemic response chatbot from scratch.

Meanwhile, public demand for information kept growing as thousands of Austin residents became infected with the virus.

Shortly thereafter, the City of Austin received yet another citizen inquiry. But this time, the callers didn’t have questions about the pandemic. They had answers.