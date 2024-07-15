Don’t pause AI development, prioritize ethics instead

Some tech leaders recently called for a six-month pause in the training of more powerful AI systems to allow for the creation of new ethics standards. While the intentions and motivations of the letter were undoubtedly good, it misses a fundamental point: these systems are within our control today, as are the solutions.

Responsible training, together with an ethics by design approach over the whole AI pipeline, supported by a multi-stakeholder collaboration around AI, can make these systems better, not worse. AI is an ever-evolving technology. Therefore, for both the systems in use today and the systems coming online tomorrow, training must be part of a responsible approach to building AI. We don’t need a pause to prioritize responsible AI.

It’s time to get serious about the AI ethics standards and guardrails all of us must continue adopting and refining. IBM, for its part, established one of the industry’s first AI Ethics Boards years ago, along with a company-wide AI ethics framework. We constantly strive to strengthen and improve this framework by taking stock of the current and future technological landscape –from our position in industry as well as through a multi-stakeholder approach that prioritizes collaboration with others.

Our Board provides a responsible and centralized governance structure that sets clear policies and drives accountability throughout the AI lifecycle, but is still nimble and flexible to support IBM’s business needs. This is critical and something we have been doing for both traditional and more advanced AI systems. Because, again, we cannot just focus on the risks of future AI systems and ignore the current ones. Value alignment and AI ethics activities are needed now, and they need to continuously evolve as AI evolves.

Alongside collaboration and oversight, the technical approach to building these systems should also be shaped from the outset by ethical considerations. For example, concerns around AI often stem from a lack of understanding of what happens inside the “black box.” That is why IBM developed a governance platform that monitors models for fairness and bias, captures the origins of data used, and can ultimately provide a more transparent, explainable and reliable AI management process. Additionally, IBM’s AI for Enterprises strategy centers on an approach that embeds trust throughout the entire AI lifecycle process. This begins with the creation of the models themselves and extends to the data we train the systems on, and ultimately the application of these models in specific business application domains, rather than open domains.