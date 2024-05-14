“Our campus is large,” notes John McGuthry, Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO) at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona (Cal Poly Pomona). “Not only from the number of students but in terms of physical size. We have around 1,400 acres and over 100 buildings. We have horse stables. We have farms. The spread for our network infrastructure and the wireless space we maintain is enormous.”

And managing such a massive campus environment was starting to prove challenging for the school’s IT security resources. “We were getting so many device alerts that it could soon become overwhelming,” recalls McGuthry. “The amount of information we were looking at kept increasing. We needed a better way.”

But beyond the sheer size of the environment, Cal Poly Pomona also faced challenges with the various data security standards that it needs to meet. As McGuthry explains: “We have a police force, so there’s compliance standards for law enforcement data. We have a health center, so HIPAA comes into play. There’s a hotel, restaurants, retail—meaning PCI requirements. And along with all of that, we have student information that we need to keep secure.”

To address these challenges, McGuthry wanted to put in place a centralized security information and event management (SIEM) platform that could deliver complex logging capabilities. And following various internal conversations, he was interested in exploring the capabilities offered by IBM Security® QRadar® SIEM, quickly setting up an initial discussion with an IBM Security team.

“After an exhaustive evaluation of QRadar and after speaking with IBM, I called our CISO and said, ‘Let’s do this,’” recalls McGuthry. “It just felt like the best fit for Cal Poly Pomona.”